Being able to leverage unstructured data is a critical part of an effective data strategy for 2025 and beyond. To keep up with the competition and AI-accelerated pace of innovation, businesses must be able to mine the treasure trove of value buried in the mountains of unstructured data that comprise approximately 80% of all enterprise data — from call center logs, customer reviews, emails and claims reports to news, filings and transcripts. Even though it’s such a huge proportion of an enterprise’s data, many financial services organizations still don’t know how to effectively use it.

The key? Having a solid data strategy with a platform that can support both structured and unstructured data. Without these, data leaders may have a hard time getting generative AI to run across an enterprise at scale to help optimize value.

Businesses looking to take advantage of their unstructured data need to figure out how to accomplish three often challenging things:

Bring data in: What is the right paradigm for ingesting unstructured data?

Parse data: What does analyzing unstructured data look like?

Use the data once it’s transformed: How can data be accessible to different people across a business so they can find the right insights?

Creating value for customers, one use case at a time

Being able to harness the above means data leaders can make strides toward optimizing tangible use cases that real customers can benefit from. Here are a few examples from across the financial sector where unstructured data can make an impact.