Modernizing XML Processing for Financial Services with Snowflake

Despite the rise of new data formats such as JSON, Avro and Parquet, XML (eXtensible Markup Language) remains a foundational data standard in financial services. From core banking systems built in the 1990s-2000s to modern regulatory reporting, XML is deeply embedded in the industry's operational fabric. Standards like FpML (Financial Products Markup Language) for derivatives, XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for regulatory reporting, ISO 20022 for payments and securities, and even some FIX Protocol implementations rely heavily on XML.

Financial institutions routinely generate, exchange and submit XML documents to support critical functions such as:

Interbank communications via SWIFT



Trade and settlement processes



Regulatory submissions in preparation for the Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA) and current entities such as the SEC, FINRA, ESMA, the Federal Reserve, OCC and FDIC



Payment message exchanges



Market data file formats



While XML’s strict schema enforcement and document structure offer clear advantages for complex, structured data, the challenge data engineers and analysts face lies in making this data easily accessible and usable for modern analytics, reporting and integration workflows. Historically, parsing XML has required dedicated infrastructure, specialized development resources or custom extraction, transformation and loading (ETL) pipelines — creating friction, costs and delays.

Unlocking legacy and modern value with Snowflake

With the recent introduction of native XML processing capabilities, Snowflake bridges the gap between legacy data formats and modern analytics needs — allowing financial institutions to unlock the full value of their XML data without sacrificing agility or scale.

Using Snowflake, organizations can now:

Load XML directly into Snowflake without needing external preprocessing



Query XML data with standard SQL, including leveraging powerful built-in functions for navigation, extraction and transformation



Integrate XML seamlessly with JSON, relational data and semi-structured analytics



Apply governance, security and lineage uniformly across structured and semi-structured data



Enable data science and AI/ML workloads directly on XML-derived data sets

Snowflake’s native XML support transforms XML from a siloed archival format into an active, queryable asset — fully integrated with the broader Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem.

Key financial services use cases for Snowflake's XML capabilities

Financial institutions can now reimagine their XML-driven workflows across a variety of mission-critical functions.

Regulatory compliance and reporting

Organizations can directly ingest XBRL filings, regulatory XML templates or SEC submissions into Snowflake. With SQL-based parsing and transformation, compliance teams can automate report generation, validate filings against internal data and accelerate submission cycles.

Trading and risk management integration

Trade confirmations, derivative lifecycle events (via FpML) and FIXML messages can be loaded, parsed and integrated into trading and risk analytics pipelines — reducing latency in reconciliation and reporting.

Payments and interbank messaging

ISO 20022 XML messages for payments, securities transactions and account servicing can be easily stored, parsed and analyzed in Snowflake. Banks and clearinghouses can enrich payment data, monitor transaction flows and identify anomalies without custom parsing infrastructure.

Snowflake advantages for XML-driven workflows

By modernizing XML processing within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, financial services institutions gain:

Faster time to insight: Parse and query XML quickly without waiting for external ETL.



A unified data estate: Combine XML, JSON, Parquet and relational data in a single governed platform.



Enterprise-grade security: Apply fine-grained, enterprise-level access, compliance and governance controls to XML workloads.



Scalability: Automatically scale compute resources for parsing large volumes of XML files.



Data sharing and collaboration: Share parsed XML data sets across teams or with external partners using secure data sharing capabilities.



Snowflake eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with XML workflows, helping financial services firms stay agile, compliant and insight-driven.

Solution architecture

Modernizing XML processing with Snowflake leverages the platform’s native capabilities for storing, parsing, querying and managing semi-structured XML data — all using familiar SQL and Snowflake-native features. Snowpark XML provides a programmatic experience for Python data engineers.