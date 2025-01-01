Skip to content
Migrate to theSnowflake AI Data Cloud

Modernize your entire data ecosystem efficiently on our leading AI Data Cloud. Migrate pipelines, data warehouses, applications, ML models and BI — with low-risk and cost-effective AI-powered solutions.

745 OF FORBES GLOBAL 2000 COMPANIES USE SNOWFLAKE*

Modernize on an easy, connected, trusted platform

Simplify data management with a fully managed service. Manage clusters automatically, plus get built-in governance and zero-ETL collaboration while continuously optimizing performance. Less onboarding and manual platform admin saves time and money, too. 

Migrate smarter with AI solutions that cut costs and lower risk

Forget migration delays due to budget cycles. Snowflake’s easy and free AI-powered solutions, SnowConvert AI  and Snowpark Migration Accelerator, help you migrate at your own pace. Combined with our partner network, they can reduce errors, costs and time so you can keep getting value from your data. 

Innovate for the future on a robust, flexible architecture

Activate your data, AI, apps and models on a unified platform to gain more business value from your existing data. Advanced AI and ML and cloud-native architecture helps connect data silos, and Snowflake’s support for open standards allows you to select the best price/performance engine for each workload. 

Accelerate Migrations to the AI Data Cloud from Any Source

Whether moving from on-premises to the cloud or between clouds, Snowflake helps you have a seamless journey

Databricks

Teradata

Legacy Hadoop

Traditional spark

Google Big Query

Redshift

Oracle

SAP HANA

CHALLENGE

After contending with high maintenance and a crash-prone system, Travelpass looked to Snowflake for a platform that was robust, yet easy to use; offered peace of mind when it came to data governance and cost controls; and could help tap into the vast power of AI.

SOLUTION

Travelpass saw the benefits of true cooperation, enlisting Snowflake Professional Services to help seamlessly transition 30 TB of data and 134 pipelines/processes in just six weeks. After completing the migration, Travelpass discovered that Snowflake cut costs in half compared to its previous spend.

Quote Icon

Snowflake was pitched as a partnership — and it is a partnership. We have been so happy we made the switch.”

David Webb
Data Architect, Travelpass
CHALLENGE

As a global company with teams across the Americas, Europe and Asia,Pfizer must ensure all its business units can quickly access and share data around the clock. Prior to Snowflake, this sharing required copies of data, ETL pipelines and an array of cumbersome, time-consuming processes. 

SOLUTION

Snowgrid — Snowflake’s cross-region, cross-cloud technology layer — allows Pfizer business units to seamlessly and securely collaborate, regardless of the country they’re in. This heightened level of sharing helps improve business continuity for the global organization.

Quote Icon

With Snowflake, we now deliver a much better data platform at global scale for less than our legacy data platform.”

John Pastor
Director of Business Technology, Pfizer
CHALLENGE

Marriott was an early adopter of Netezza and Hadoop, leveraging the IBM BigInsights platform. Many of those technologies made the stack complex, costly due to expensive upgrades, and difficult to operate.

SOLUTION

Simplifying its data platform on Snowflake enabled Marriott to achieve transparency and control of its data, faster speed to market, improved collaboration and data sharing, and lower TCO. 

Users from Marriott have commented on their improved experience with Snowflake. Data that previously took 48 hours to 1 week in Hadoop is now available near-instantly in Snowflake.

CHALLENGE

Chicago Trading Company faced expensive data transfers, frequent and unpredictable processing failures, and limited cost visibility while struggling to process vast amounts of market data.

SOLUTION

By migrating to Snowflake, CTC eliminated data movement costs and gained visibility into spend, saving them 54% in costs. Engineers now focus on innovation instead of troubleshooting complex configurations, allowing CTC to reopen previously expensive data pipelines and explore AI capabilities.

Quote Icon

We had so many months of frustration around trying to get to what each job on managed Spark cost. After moving to Snowflake, we immediately got ahead of these cost problems.”

David Trumbell
Head of Data Engineering and Principal Engineer, CTC
CHALLENGE

Before Snowflake, Insider faced unpredictable costs on Big Query and had difficulty scaling their solutions. 

SOLUTION

By migrating to Snowflake, Insider now has fine-grained control of their compute and storage costs, resulting in a reduction of their month-over-month spend by 23%.

Quote Icon

Snowflake really gives us a platform to explore both our own data with analytics and to partner with other data sets that can transform our business"

Zac Shepherd
Director of Engineering, Business Insider
CHALLENGE

Prior to Snowflake, data was spread across the data warehouse, data lake and production databases at WHOOP. Maintaining and scaling the company’s previous data warehouse, Amazon Redshift, was costly and operationally burdensome for the small data team. 

SOLUTION

Since moving to Snowflake, departments across WHOOP now enjoy expedited access to data and insights, allowing them to quickly understand members’ needs and make more informed business decisions. The data team at WHOOP spends less time troubleshooting slow queries and infrastructure issues, which leaves more time for extending data access across the organization. 

Quote Icon

Having our data instantly available through Snowflake saves us tens of thousands of dollars per month, which is essential for a company of our size and scale.”

Matt Luizzi
Director of Business Analytics, WHOOP
CHALLENGE

PGE managed a legacy, on-premises data warehouse that was expensive to maintain and had performance issues. The system’s tightly-coupled architecture was inflexible and caused copies of data to proliferate across the organization, making it difficult to identify the authoritative source of data alongside increasing storage costs.

SOLUTION

Realizing the need for a modern data environment, PGE turned to Snowflake. It chose the Snowflake Data Cloud on AWS for its high performance, separation of storage from compute, near-zero maintenance, and micro-partitioning.

Quote Icon

Users can access both the modeled and raw data independently. We give them access to the data mart to create their own views and reports. It’s a great self-service model.

Aravind Murugesh
Principal Data Architect, Portland General Electric
CHALLENGE

For several years, Siemens has been rethinking how it uses data, looking to gain key operational insights that power decision-making and automate processes to unlock innovation.

SOLUTION

With Snowflake, Siemens created the Siemens Data Cloud, an open data mesh platform ecosystem that enables cloud transformation, centralizes data, improves decision-making and scales the use of AI.

Quote Icon

Snowflake gives us scalability and stability, and makes it easy to implement models and solve business questions."

David Reindler
IT Team Lead, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics, Siemens AG

Ready to start your migration project?

Migrate Your Entire Data Ecosystem with a Trusted Partner

Click on a logo to learn more

Data Warehouse

ETL and Pipeline

BI Modernization

Connect with Resident Migration Experts at Snowflake

What Sets Snowflake Apart

Easy

Get value faster without adding complexity or cost with a fully managed, scalable and cost-optimized platform — AI and automation built in.

Connected

Optimize value from internal and external data, apps and models with seamless data sharing, secure collaboration and interoperable storage.

Trusted

Implement modern AI and distributed data strategies with out-of-the-box, enterprise-grade trust and business continuity across regions and clouds.

Where Data Does More

  • 30-day free trial
  • No credit card required
  • Cancel anytime 
