Snowflake Events
Sharpen your skills, expand your network and find fresh data and AI inspiration with virtual and in-person events. From technical deep dives to executive networking, move your business forward with Snowflake.
Snowflake Events
Build the future of data and AI at Snowflake events
Connect with the global community at the forefront of the agentic revolution. From masterclasses to high-impact networking, Snowflake events empower you to learn, grow and lead in the age of data and intelligence.
Who should attend
- Business and technical executives
- Data engineers and software developers
- Data scientists and AI/ML engineers
- Architects
- Analysts
- IT and database administrators
- Security and compliance practitioners
- Product leaders
- DevOps engineers
Event topics
- Data agents, AI and Snowflake Intelligence
- Migrating to Snowflake
- Open, interoperable architectures
- Data engineering and pipelines
- And more
Featured Events
Snowflake Summit
Making AI Real for Business
Explore 40+ recorded sessions from this year’s annual user conference – Now on-demand!
On-demand
Watch online
Expedition
Build faster. Work smarter.
Embark on your agentic transformation with deep technical workshops and curated executive sessions.
November 3-6, 2026
Global virtual event
Data for Breakfast
Making AI Real for Business
Enjoy a morning filled with food, inspiration and insights. Learn how to accelerate analytics and unlock AI and app innovation on Snowflake.
2027
100+ events worldwide
Explore More Upcoming Events
Snowflake World Tour
Turn AI Ambition Into Enterprise Impact
AI agents are changing how work gets done — and the companies moving fastest are the ones with a strong data foundation.
Snowflake World Tour is where you see it in action. At each stop, catch the latest announcements and demos. Hear in-depth stories from organizations already deploying agents at scale, across clouds, tools and teams. Leave equipped to make AI real for your business.
August - October 2026
In-person global event
- Use my current location
Become a Snowflake Event Partner
Discover Snowflake partnership opportunities. Leverage the momentum of Snowflake events to amplify your latest product innovations, service offerings and transformational ideas.
PREVIOUS EVENT PARTNERS
Snowflake Events
Frequently Asked Questions
The most common questions about Snowflake's global events
Snowflake offers a variety of engaging events, both in-person and virtual, to suit your needs. These include Conferences, Tradeshows, hands-on Workshops, and more. For a complete list, please visit the Snowflake Events page.
Visit the Snowflake Event Partnership Opportunities site for more information on sponsorships available.
While some of Snowflake Events offer access to Snowflake training and certifications, please feel free to visit the Snowflake Education & Training resources available here.
Snowflake Summit 26 will take place June 1-4, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, please check out our Summit page.