Cybersecurity at Comcast Integrates Snowflake into its Security Data Fabric
With Snowflake as an integral part of its cybersecurity program, Comcast has unified data, improved threat hunting and gained a clearer view into its cyber risk posture.
Break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem, helping organizations easily and securely access data in near real time, build machine learning models and share insights for better decisions and outcomes.
Overview
Many of the world’s biggest telecom and communications companies are simplifying access to their data, enabling secure data collaboration, powering advanced ML and analytics, and deploying agentic AI applications with Snowflake.
Save time on building, configuring and tuning infrastructure with a single, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds. The AI Data Cloud for Telecom helps you streamline workflows, power business-critical use cases and uncover new commercial strategies.
Connect with an ecosystem of mobile network operators, content providers, network equipment providers, and top data and solutions providers. This ecosystem is where you can seamlessly collaborate on data, helping you optimize network performance, enhance customer experiences and monetize services more effectively.
Govern and protect your data with best-in-class security and data protocols. The AI Data Cloud for Telecom lets you use AI and large language models within Snowflake’s security perimeter, with built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, so you can innovate with confidence.
CUSTOMERS
AT&T Provides Faster Insights While Lowering Estimated Annual Costs by 84%
AT&T teams get near-instant access to powerful insights for better decision-making and customer experiences — all while cutting costs and improving performance.
Guides
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and cross-functional reference architectures. Explore proven agentic AI use cases for Telecom.
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Snowflake for Telecommunications
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for telecommunications.
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Telecom is a platform that helps telecom companies simplify their data architectures and build a connected future. It's designed to address key business use cases and help companies leverage their data for better outcomes.
By connecting disparate data sources across various touchpoints and integrating with third-party data from the Snowflake Marketplace, the platform helps create a unified Customer 360 view. This allows companies to fine-tune customer segments and deliver more personalized experiences.
Yes. The platform helps telecom companies overcome data silos in legacy systems, allowing them to analyze network data. This analysis helps identify bottlenecks, improve network performance and optimize operations.
Snowflake breaks down internal data silos to provide governed access to insights. This empowers teams to make faster, more informed decisions, which in turn helps with strategic planning and reduces the time it takes to bring new services to market.
The platform and its AI solutions can be used to identify energy-intensive workflows and pinpoint areas where energy-saving measures can be implemented. This helps telecom companies operate more sustainably.