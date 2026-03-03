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AI Data Cloud ForTelecom

Break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem, helping organizations easily and securely access data in near real time, build machine learning models and share insights for better decisions and outcomes.

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The AI Data Cloud for Telecom

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EBOOK

Telecom AI Transformation: Comprehensive Strategy and Use Cases

Get practical insights on telecom AI transformation and how Snowflake is leading the way

Overview

Modernize Your Enterprise Data and AI Strategy

Many of the world’s biggest telecom and communications companies are simplifying access to their data, enabling secure data collaboration, powering advanced ML and analytics, and deploying agentic AI applications with Snowflake.

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Easily bring your data and AI strategies to life

Save time on building, configuring and tuning infrastructure with a single, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds. The AI Data Cloud for Telecom helps you streamline workflows, power business-critical use cases and uncover new commercial strategies.

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Connected to the telecom ecosystem

Connect with an ecosystem of mobile network operators, content providers, network equipment providers, and top data and solutions providers. This ecosystem is where you can seamlessly collaborate on data, helping you optimize network performance, enhance customer experiences and monetize services more effectively.

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Trusted with unified governance features

Govern and protect your data with best-in-class security and data protocols. The AI Data Cloud for Telecom lets you use AI and large language models within Snowflake’s security perimeter, with built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, so you can innovate with confidence.

Use Cases

Join the connected future of telecom

Connect

Modernize

Build

Sustain

Power Customer Experiences with AI

Provide the ultimate personalized customer experience

  • Enhance your customer 360 views with AI to connect disparate data across touchpoints — regardless of source or format.
  • Enrich customer profiles with third-party assets from Snowflake Marketplace.

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How Spark NZ personalizes with AI

Power Network Operations with AI

Implement AI-driven network and service operations faster

  • Evolve how you manage, monitor and maintain your network infrastructure.

  • Analyze structured and unstructured network data to identify bottlenecks, congestion points and areas for improvement in network performance.

     

CUSTOMER STORY
Boingo Wireless Elevates the Customer ExperienceRead how Boingo optimizes service delivery and enhances insights with self-healing networks.
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Power Business Operations with AI

Streamline workflows and decisions with AI insights

 

  • Increase alignment across back-office resources with AI-powered tools even non-technical users can use, like data agents.
  • Take advantage of unstructured data analytics to improve planning, make faster business decisions, rapidly respond to customer needs, better manage network resources and reduce time to market when launching new services.
CUSTOMER STORY
VodafoneZiggo Cuts Costs by 50% With Real-Time InsightsLearn how VodafoneZiggo boosted data refresh rates and customer interactions by migrating to Snowflake.
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How Vodafone Ziggo gains insights

Create the network for the future

Increase sustainability and optimize energy management

  • Build the network of tomorrow with fast, efficient, sustainable solutions powered by AI.

  • Identify energy-intensive workflows to pinpoint areas where you need energy-saving measures the most.

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Reduce Carbon Emissions with Generative AILearn how an award-winning solution developed by Snowflake and partners empowers telecoms and consumers to cut emissions.
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7 Ways Telecoms Power AI And Drive Revenue And Operational Efficiency

Discover how telecoms are using Snowflake to deliver competitive advantages and AI innovation.

CUSTOMERS

Leading companies lead with Snowflake

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Telecom

AT&T Provides Faster Insights While Lowering Estimated Annual Costs by 84%

AT&T teams get near-instant access to powerful insights for better decision-making and customer experiences — all while cutting costs and improving performance. 

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  • 84% savings on estimated annual costs, due to results caching
  • <1 second to answer 90% of user queries via self-service dashboards
Read the case study
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Leading telecommunications brands trust Snowflake to mobilize their data

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

Explore Hundreds of Industry Partners

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment

Explore Snowflake Partners
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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for Telecommunications

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for telecommunications.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Telecom is a platform that helps telecom companies simplify their data architectures and build a connected future. It's designed to address key business use cases and help companies leverage their data for better outcomes.

By connecting disparate data sources across various touchpoints and integrating with third-party data from the Snowflake Marketplace, the platform helps create a unified Customer 360 view. This allows companies to fine-tune customer segments and deliver more personalized experiences.

Yes. The platform helps telecom companies overcome data silos in legacy systems, allowing them to analyze network data. This analysis helps identify bottlenecks, improve network performance and optimize operations.

Snowflake breaks down internal data silos to provide governed access to insights. This empowers teams to make faster, more informed decisions, which in turn helps with strategic planning and reduces the time it takes to bring new services to market.

The platform and its AI solutions can be used to identify energy-intensive workflows and pinpoint areas where energy-saving measures can be implemented. This helps telecom companies operate more sustainably.

Where Data Does More

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