“Using Snowflake’s easy-to-use and secure platform for generative AI and machine learning, we continue to democratize AI to efficiently turn data into better customer experiences.”
Awinash Sinha
Corporate CIO, Zoom Communications
Easily analyze your unstructured data, build data agents and create ML workflows using a comprehensive suite of AI services, all within the same secure and governed environment as your data.
Develop data agents, custom ML workflows and AI apps on a fully managed platform that integrates the LLMs you’re already using.
Scale and run enterprise models on a high-performance architecture where your data already lives.
Innovate using sensitive data within a governed perimeter. Ensure your proprietary information never leaves Snowflake.
Gain deeper insights from enterprise data with AI
Process unstructured data easily, develop gen AI apps and optimize ML model workflows within one platform.
AI-powered insights, effortlessly scaled
Deliver insights at scale next to your data with Snowflake's AI services. Simplify development on a fully managed, serverless platform for diverse use cases.
Build trustworthy AI
Deploy gen AI applications in production within the trusted Snowflake perimeter. Easily apply security policies, access controls, usage tracking and observability for both data and AI.
Booking.com Accelerates Travel Innovation with Cortex AI
By migrating away from Hadoop, Booking.com modernizes its data and AI, democratizes insights and connects millions of travelers to their dream trips.
Manufacturing
Siemens Energy uses Snowflake and Cortex AI to turn paper records into searchable data with AI chatbots for faster insights.
Financial Services
TS Imagine uses Snowflake AI to unify data and teams, scaling Gen AI to boost efficiency and cut costs across 500+ clients.
SNOWFLAKE FOR AI
The most common questions about Snowflake's AI features, including Cortex AI, Snowflake ML, model types and governance are answered here.
Snowflake offers a variety of AI models through Cortex AI and Snowpark ML. This includes Snowflake's own Arctic LLM, leading third-party LLMs (from Meta, Anthropic, Mistral, OpenAI, etc.), task-specific models (e.g., for translation, summarization,sentiment, document analysis), and capabilities to train and deploy traditional predictive ML models. Fine-tuning is also available for select models.
Pricing for Snowflake's AI features, including those within Cortex AI and Snowpark ML, generally follows Snowflake's consumption-based model. Visit the official Snowflake Pricing Page and the Snowflake service consumption table for the most detailed and up-to-date information on credit consumption.
You can visit our Customer Stories page or Snowflake Blog to read about real-world AI and ML use cases implemented by customers across various industries. Download our customer ebook for more examples.
Yes, Snowflake supports both. Cortex AI is a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to analyze unstructured data, build conversational agentic applications, and industry-leading large language models directly within Snowflake’s secure perimeter. Cortex AI enables users of all technical levels to gain real-time, trusted AI-driven insights easily and efficiently. Snowflake ML enables you to build, train and deploy traditional predictive ML models for forecasting, classification and more.
Snowflake offers robust governance via Snowflake Horizon Catalog, including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), data masking, row-access policies, object tagging and audit logs. Features like Cortex Guard help filter model outputs. These help your data remain secure and private when using Cortex AI.
Check out our ebook on practical framework for securing AI systems.