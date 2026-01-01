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Snowflake for AI

Easily analyze your unstructured data, build data agents and create ML workflows using a comprehensive suite of AI services, all within the same secure and governed environment as your data.

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TUESDAY, AUGUST 18 | 10 AM PT

This month's AI breakthroughs

Check out what's new in Snowflake AI, see it run in a demo, go deep on a real use case, ask our team anything — then put it all to work.
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Build AI faster

Develop data agents, custom ML workflows and AI apps on a fully managed platform that integrates the LLMs you’re already using.

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Bring intelligence to your data

Scale and run enterprise models on a high-performance architecture where your data already lives.

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Deploy trustworthy AI

Innovate using sensitive data within a governed perimeter. Ensure your proprietary information never leaves Snowflake.

Use cases

Turn data into intelligence with AI

Data Agents

Unstructured Data Analytics

ML Workflows

Talk with your data

Build agents and conversational apps grounded in enterprise data

  • Get accurate answers to your business questions with an easy-to-use, intuitive interface.

  • Efficiently build data agents for document analysis, multimodal data processing and contextual information synthesis. 

  • Access all your enterprise data — both structured and unstructured — with scalable and reliable retrieval powered by Cortex Analyst and Cortex Search.
Explore the use case

Efficiently process text and multimodal data at scale

Analyze batch data within Snowflake’s secure perimeter

  • Easily manage unstructured data processing workflows.

  • Efficiently analyze text, documents and other media at scale with Snowflake's multimodal AI capabilities.

  • Access industry-leading LLMs from providers such as Anthropic (Claude) and Meta (Llama) within Snowflake’s secure perimeter.
Explore the use case
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Streamline ML development and production

Accelerate end-to-end machine learning workflows

  • Develop, deploy and monitor ML features and models at scale with a fully integrated platform that brings together tools, workflows and compute infrastructure to the data.

  • Develop models faster with Notebooks using a container-based runtime that distributes data loading and model training on GPUs. 

  • Serve models trained anywhere for inference with Snowflake Model Registry.

Explore the use case
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“Using Snowflake’s easy-to-use and secure platform for generative AI and machine learning, we continue to democratize AI to efficiently turn data into better customer experiences.”

Awinash Sinha
Corporate CIO, Zoom Communications

Read the story

Benefits

Insights from structured and unstructured data in one platform

Gain deeper insights from enterprise data with AI

Expedite AI innovation on a single platform

Process unstructured data easily, develop gen AI apps and optimize ML model workflows within one platform.

Read customer success stories with gen AI
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud is a united platform and connected ecosystem
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AI-powered insights, effortlessly scaled

Develop AI at scale, efficiently, alongside your data

Deliver insights at scale next to your data with Snowflake's AI services. Simplify development on a fully managed, serverless platform for diverse use cases.

Read how Power Digital did it

Build trustworthy AI

Deploy AI confidently with unified governance and end-to-end observability

Deploy gen AI applications in production within the trusted Snowflake perimeter. Easily apply security policies, access controlsusage tracking and observability for both data and AI.

Learn more about security and governance

Travel & Hospitality

Booking.com Accelerates Travel Innovation with Cortex AI

By migrating away from Hadoop, Booking.com modernizes its data and AI, democratizes insights and connects millions of travelers to their dream trips.

Watch the video

  • 31MTravel listings unified by a connected data and AI platform
  • 175KDifferent travel destinations powered by Cortex AI
Read the case study
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Resources

Learn more about how to productionize AI with Snowflake

Executives

AI Practitioners

Data Scientists

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Start for free

SNOWFLAKE FOR AI

Frequently Asked Questions

The most common questions about Snowflake's AI features, including Cortex AI, Snowflake ML, model types and governance are answered here.

Snowflake offers a variety of AI models through Cortex AI and Snowpark ML. This includes Snowflake's own Arctic LLM, leading third-party LLMs (from Meta, Anthropic, Mistral, OpenAI, etc.), task-specific models (e.g., for translation, summarization,sentiment, document analysis), and capabilities to train and deploy traditional predictive ML models. Fine-tuning is also available for select models.

Pricing for Snowflake's AI features, including those within Cortex AI and Snowpark ML, generally follows Snowflake's consumption-based model. Visit the official Snowflake Pricing Page and the Snowflake service consumption table for the most detailed and up-to-date information on credit consumption.

You can visit our Customer Stories page or Snowflake Blog to read about real-world AI and ML use cases implemented by customers across various industries. Download our customer ebook for more examples.

Yes, Snowflake supports both. Cortex AI is a comprehensive platform that enables businesses to analyze unstructured data, build conversational agentic applications, and industry-leading large language models directly within Snowflake’s secure perimeter. Cortex AI enables users of all technical levels to gain real-time, trusted AI-driven insights easily and efficiently. Snowflake ML enables you to build, train and deploy traditional predictive ML models for forecasting, classification and more.

Snowflake offers robust governance via Snowflake Horizon Catalog, including Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), data masking, row-access policies, object tagging and audit logs. Features like Cortex Guard help filter model outputs. These help your data remain secure and private when using Cortex AI.

Check out our ebook on practical framework for securing AI systems.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
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