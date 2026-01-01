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DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS
Snowflake for Finance Departments
Deliver fast, reliable financial reporting with a fully managed platform that helps finance teams simplify data architectures, streamline operations, meet compliance obligations and gain real-time insights into their business.
Scale Up or Down to Meet Reporting Peaks and Limit Costs
Securely access all enterprise and financial data—including third-party data from Snowflake Marketplace—in a single platform that controls costs by scaling up or down to meet demand.
Ensure Security, Governance and Cloud Compliance
Snowflake provides finance teams with fine-tuned data control, safeguarding sensitive information and enabling regulatory compliance in a changing landscape.
Automate Financial Operations With Native AI /ML Capabilities
Empower finance departments to seamlessly leverage native AI and ML capabilities—without compromising security or governance.
WORK WITH LEADING PARTNERS TO POWER YOUR MODERN FINANCIAL OPERATIONS USE CASES
The AI Data Cloud combines Snowflake’s unparalleled access, analytic capabilities and native AI with leading partner applications to drive data-driven decision-making, efficiency and compliance.
*Marketplace listings are provided for illustrative purposes only. Access to and use of Marketplace listing data remains subject to the applicable listing provider terms and conditions, which control in all respects.
Solve Modern Finance Departments Use Cases
FINANCIAL and ENTERPRISE REPORTING
Eliminate complaints about slow dashboards, and migrate away from unreliable data pipelines that cause delays and inaccuracies in reports.
With Snowflake’s elastic multi-cluster compute, you can easily scale up resources to quickly ingest and process new data, and you can scale out dashboards and analytics to tens of thousands of end consumers with workload isolation and no performance degradation.
ERP DATA CONSOLIDATION
Streamline audits, cut costs, boost compliance and fortify data security for consolidated financial statements by bringing together all ERP data into a single, governed and scalable platform in Snowflake.
FINANCIAL PLANNING AND FORECASTING
Enhance forecasting with predictive analytics that aid inventory, pricing and decision-making. Leverage the power of the AI Data Cloud to optimize corporate planning cycles, including forecasting revenue and other critical metrics.
CLOUD SPEND MANAGEMENT
Waiting for month-end invoices is outdated. Finance teams must adopt a proactive, agile approach to cloud cost management. The Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables finance to execute accurate cost attribution, trend analysis and spending predictions.
CONSUMPTION-BASED BILLING and VISIBILITY
Unlock new business models in today's SaaS landscape by embracing consumption-based billing. Align vendor-customer incentives, eliminate “shelfware” and streamline cash flows.
A Robust Partner Ecosystem for Finance Teams
Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that unlocks new efficiencies and reduces costs for finance teams.
Snowflake Marketplace
See the thousands of listings in Marketplace to help your finance department enrich their data to gain new efficiencies and streamline decision-making.
Snowflake Partners
Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.
Snowflake Community
See how leading data practitioners are building the future of data-driven finance on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Resources for Finance Departments
Learn how finance departments across industries are modernizing with the AI Data Cloud through AI, applications, secure collaboration and beyond.