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DEPARTMENT SOLUTIONS

Snowflake for Finance Departments

Deliver fast, reliable financial reporting with a fully managed platform that helps finance teams simplify data architectures, streamline operations, meet compliance obligations and gain real-time insights into their business.

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VIRTUAL EVENT · JULY 30

Manage risk and drive growth with AI

See how leading financial institutions use trusted data to manage risk and drive sustainable growth, powered by AI. Join the executive virtual event on July 30.

Scale Up or Down to Meet Reporting Peaks and Limit Costs

Securely access all enterprise and financial data—including third-party data from Snowflake Marketplace—in a single platform that controls costs by scaling up or down to meet demand.

Ensure Security, Governance and Cloud Compliance

Snowflake provides finance teams with fine-tuned data control, safeguarding sensitive information and enabling regulatory compliance in a changing landscape.

Automate Financial Operations With Native AI /ML Capabilities

Empower finance departments to seamlessly leverage native AI and ML capabilities—without compromising security or governance.

WORK WITH LEADING PARTNERS TO POWER YOUR MODERN FINANCIAL OPERATIONS USE CASES

The AI Data Cloud combines Snowflake’s unparalleled access, analytic capabilities and native AI with leading partner applications to drive data-driven decision-making, efficiency and compliance.

*Marketplace listings are provided for illustrative purposes only. Access to and use of Marketplace listing data remains subject to the applicable listing provider terms and conditions, which control in all respects.

Billing & Payments

Forecasting

AI/ML Platforms

Data Enrichment

Business Intelligence

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EDI logo
Cybersyn logo
Factset logo
Context Analytics logo
Knoema logo
Dun & Bradstreet logo
OneBill logo
Go transverse logo
Recurly logo
Stripe logo
Zuora logo
Axovision logo
Kavout logo
Merchant AI Logo
Maxa.ai Logo
Equifax logo
Skupos logo
Prevedere logo
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Sigma logo
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LEADING FINANCE DEPARTMENTS CHOOSE SNOWFLAKE TO POWER DATA-DRIVEN OPERATIONS
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Solve Modern Finance Departments Use Cases

FINANCIAL and ENTERPRISE REPORTING

Eliminate complaints about slow dashboards, and migrate away from unreliable data pipelines that cause delays and inaccuracies in reports.

With Snowflake’s elastic multi-cluster compute, you can easily scale up resources to quickly ingest and process new data, and you can scale out dashboards and analytics to tens of thousands of end consumers with workload isolation and no performance degradation. 

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VIDEO
How Maxa Automates Financial and Operations ERP InsightsAlexis Steinman, Co-CEO of Snowflake Startup Challenge finalist Maxa, shares how their native application automates financial and operational ERP insights.
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Diagram of Elastic Cluster Compute on Snowflake
Diagram showing ERP Data Consolidation on Snowflake

ERP DATA CONSOLIDATION

Streamline audits, cut costs, boost compliance and fortify data security for consolidated financial statements by bringing together all ERP data into a single, governed and scalable platform in Snowflake.

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Webinar
Extract More Value From SAP Data With Analytics in SnowflakeDiscover how Snowflake’s platform provides a simple, elastic platform for customers to analyze all their data, and learn the benefits of offloading SAP data into Snowflake.
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FINANCIAL PLANNING AND FORECASTING

Enhance forecasting with predictive analytics that aid inventory, pricing and decision-making. Leverage the power of the AI Data Cloud to optimize corporate planning cycles, including forecasting revenue and other critical metrics.

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BLOG
Data Science: The Future of Corporate FinanceUnlock data-driven finance with dedicated in-house data scientists, blending expertise in finance and data to power growth.
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Snowflake predictive analytics
Anomaly alerts dashboard

CLOUD SPEND MANAGEMENT

Waiting for month-end invoices is outdated. Finance teams must adopt a proactive, agile approach to cloud cost management. The Snowflake AI Data Cloud enables finance to execute accurate cost attribution, trend analysis and spending predictions.

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QUICKSTART
Getting Started with Cost and Performance OptimizationRead how the AI Data Cloud empowers agile, automated and precise cloud spend management.
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CONSUMPTION-BASED BILLING and VISIBILITY

Unlock new business models in today's SaaS landscape by embracing consumption-based billing. Align vendor-customer incentives, eliminate “shelfware” and streamline cash flows.

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EBOOK
The Simple Guide to Snowflake PricingDownload this guide to understand a range of Snowflake pricing elements.
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Consumption dashboard
THE SNOWFLAKE PLATFORM

Build Your Cross-Cloud Future

The essential data infrastructure to break down data silos and enable the collaboration and connectivity needed for the modern enterprise.

A Robust Partner Ecosystem for Finance Teams

Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that unlocks new efficiencies and reduces costs for finance teams.

Logos of financial services data providers on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace

See the thousands of listings in Marketplace to help your finance department enrich their data to gain new efficiencies and streamline decision-making.

Browse Marketplace
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Snowflake Partners

Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.

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Snowflake Community

See how leading data practitioners are building the future of data-driven finance on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Join the Community
WEBINAR SERIES

Snowflake on Snowflake: Finance

The Snowflake Finance team takes you behind the curtain to share valuable insights, tips and use cases that leverage the AI Data Cloud for data-driven finance.

Resources for Finance Departments

Learn how finance departments across industries are modernizing with the AI Data Cloud through AI, applications, secure collaboration and beyond.

Where Data Does More

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