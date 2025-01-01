Skip to content

Snowflake Connect: AI on January 27

Unlock the full potential of data and AI with Snowflake’s latest innovations.

register now
technology
overview
partners
INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

AI Data Cloud for Software and Technology

Build your AI strategy and deliver unique technology products in the AI Data Cloud. Develop, scale and securely distribute data-driven AI products, foster data collaboration and grow revenue with Snowflake Native Apps.

Build World-Class Products and Collaborate Within the AI Data Cloud

Snowflake enables technology leaders to simplify their data architectures and develop, scale and securely distribute data-intensive and AI products. With a unified and fully managed platform, you can accelerate development, reduce operational burden and deliver a differentiated customer experience.

Business Software

Consumer Software

Hardware

twilio
Videoamp
Adobe
Lacework
Hubspot
Canva
indeed
Tripadvisor
rakuten
booking.com
cisco
netgear
block
Juniper Networks

Solve Key Use Cases with the AI Data Cloud

Build Your Enterprise Source of Truth

Consolidate relevant data—regardless of format or source—in a single platform, easily govern access and use Snowflake Marketplace to access data from SaaS applications and third parties—without having to copy or move data.

Build applications and data products to help teams make smarter, more informed decisions.

Learn More
Quickstart
Getting Started With Unstructured DataLearn how to seamlessly store, manage and access your own unstructured data in Snowflake.
Read Now
Snowflake Marketplace diagram

Scale Data and AI Applications and Products

Build next-generation native applications without operational burden and securely deploy across clouds.

Leverage the instant scalability of Snowflake’s elastic multi-cluster compute to match consumption demands without sacrificing performance, and get per-second billing for the compute you use.

Learn More
Guide
Build, Market and Operate Applications in the AI Data CloudWith the Powered by Snowflake program, you'll unlock access to technical experts, go-to-market benefits and partner support to help grow your business.
Learn More

Generate New Revenue Streams in the AI Data Cloud

Drive growth by distributing data and Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace.

Increase margins, deliver better customer experiences and accelerate time to value by eliminating the need for data pipelines.

Learn More
Solution Brief
Snowflake Marketplace for Saas Data ProvidersCreate new monetization opportunities by serving your customers their data in the AI Data Cloud.
Read More
THE SNOWFLAKE PLATFORM

Build Your Cross-Cloud Future

The essential data infrastructure to break down data silos and enable collaboration and connectivity for software and technology leaders.
OUR CUSTOMERS

Software and Technology Leaders Build on Snowflake

"Transformation jobs that would take 10 or more hours to run are now completing within an hour, a 10x performance improvement. This provides our business teams more current data on their dashboards, allowing for more accurate insights based on the latest data."


ANUPAMA RAO
Senior Manager, Data & Analytics, Cisco

Learn More

15%

Cost reduction

10X

Performance improvement

Data center
Videoamp
UiPath
Adobe
Blue Yonder

Partner Solutions Bring It All Together

Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that provide technology solutions to enable key use cases.

Logos of manufacturing data providers on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace

See the latest listings from essential data and app providers from every industry, including FactSet, S&P, Stripe, Yes Energy, IQVIA and more.

Browse Marketplace
Snowflake Partner Network logo

Snowflake Partners

Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account. 

Browse Partner Listings
Snowflake Community logo

Snowflake Community

See how leading data practitioners are building the future of technology on Snowflake.

Join the Community

Where Data Does More

  • 30-day free trial
  • No credit card required
  • Cancel anytime 
start for free
watch a demo