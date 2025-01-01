INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS
AI Data Cloud for Software and Technology
Build your AI strategy and deliver unique technology products in the AI Data Cloud. Develop, scale and securely distribute data-driven AI products, foster data collaboration and grow revenue with Snowflake Native Apps.
Build World-Class Products and Collaborate Within the AI Data Cloud
Snowflake enables technology leaders to simplify their data architectures and develop, scale and securely distribute data-intensive and AI products. With a unified and fully managed platform, you can accelerate development, reduce operational burden and deliver a differentiated customer experience.
Solve Key Use Cases with the AI Data Cloud
Build Your Enterprise Source of Truth
Consolidate relevant data—regardless of format or source—in a single platform, easily govern access and use Snowflake Marketplace to access data from SaaS applications and third parties—without having to copy or move data.
Build applications and data products to help teams make smarter, more informed decisions.
Scale Data and AI Applications and Products
Build next-generation native applications without operational burden and securely deploy across clouds.
Leverage the instant scalability of Snowflake’s elastic multi-cluster compute to match consumption demands without sacrificing performance, and get per-second billing for the compute you use.
Generate New Revenue Streams in the AI Data Cloud
Drive growth by distributing data and Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace.
Increase margins, deliver better customer experiences and accelerate time to value by eliminating the need for data pipelines.
OUR CUSTOMERS
Software and Technology Leaders Build on Snowflake
"Transformation jobs that would take 10 or more hours to run are now completing within an hour, a 10x performance improvement. This provides our business teams more current data on their dashboards, allowing for more accurate insights based on the latest data."
ANUPAMA RAO
Senior Manager, Data & Analytics, Cisco
15%
Cost reduction
10X
Performance improvement
Partner Solutions Bring It All Together
Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that provide technology solutions to enable key use cases.
Snowflake Marketplace
See the latest listings from essential data and app providers from every industry, including FactSet, S&P, Stripe, Yes Energy, IQVIA and more.
Snowflake Partners
Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.
Snowflake Community
See how leading data practitioners are building the future of technology on Snowflake.