FEATURE
SnowflakeNotebooks
Accelerate and scale your model development with fully-managed Jupyter-powered notebooks that help consolidate ML workflows on a single platform.
Unify end-to-end model workflows on a single platform
Accelerate the entire ML lifecycle, from data prep to inference, by seamlessly migrating existing notebooks to a managed Jupyter environment that keeps code and data together on a single, governed platform.
Scale model development from day one
Build enterprise-grade open source models out of the box using a pre-built container environment and distributed processing. Harness the power of multiple CPUs or GPUs without the burden of complex infrastructure management.
Automate production pipelines with seamless CI/CD
Move from experimentation to production with native Git integration, notebook scheduling and event-driven tasks that automate model retraining.