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FEATURE

SnowflakeNotebooks

Accelerate and scale your model development with fully-managed Jupyter-powered notebooks that help consolidate ML workflows on a single platform.

Reimagine ML with New Snowflake Notebooks in Workspaces

notebook modeling

Unify end-to-end model workflows on a single platform

Accelerate the entire ML lifecycle, from data prep to inference, by seamlessly migrating existing notebooks to a managed Jupyter environment that keeps code and data together on a single, governed platform.

Explore the full solution

Scale model development from day one

Build enterprise-grade open source models out of the box using a pre-built container environment and distributed processing. Harness the power of multiple CPUs or GPUs without the burden of complex infrastructure management.

View the developer guide
notebook regression
notebook git

Automate production pipelines with seamless CI/CD

Move from experimentation to production with native Git integration, notebook scheduling and event-driven tasks that automate model retraining.

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Where Data Does More

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