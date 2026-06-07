video
Canva Unifies the Magic of Data and AI-Driven Design
With Snowflake, Canva now has a unified approach to data, helping reduce costs, fuel AI innovation, support future growth and deliver better design experiences.
Department Solutions
Customer, campaign and business data doesn’t have to be scattered across every tool in your stack. Snowflake gives marketing, martech and AI teams one governed place to unify it all. Deliver relevant experiences. Measure what's actually working. Put AI to work on data you can trust.
Overview
The AI Data Cloud for Marketing connects your data, teams and tools on one governed foundation. Cut silos and data copies, get a trusted view of your customers, power AI and agents with the context and control they need, and better understand your customers.
Connect tools, applications and agents to live data rather than moving it everywhere. Get a consistent, governed view of every customer across your organization.
Integrate advertising and marketing data to measure ROI with more confidence. Run attribution, media mix modeling and incrementality analysis where the data lives to guide budget and show business value.
AI is only as good as its data foundation. In Snowflake, it’s already governed, so you can personalize experiences, model propensity and support next-best actions with AI that really works.
Compliance
Snowflake supports critical security and compliance standards for the marketing industry, globally.
CUSTOMERS
“Snowflake fits naturally into our data stack alongside tools like dbt, Airflow and Tableau. It supports robust security and compliance standards, which attribute the perfect blend of performance, cost control and ease of use to support our evolving data needs.”
David Castro-Gavino
Global VP of Data, HelloFresh
guides
Access quickstarts, architecture patterns and step-by-step tutorials for building marketing data foundations, AI models and activation pipelines on Snowflake.
13 Results
Accelerate data access, drive secure collaboration and deploy AI across the marketing ecosystem.
SNOWFLAKE FOR marketing
Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.
The AI Data Cloud for Marketing helps teams build a secure, governed marketing data foundation. Instead of copying customer data across siloed tools, teams can connect marketing and advertising workflows to governed data in Snowflake to support unified analytics, AI-powered personalization and secure data collaboration.
Snowflake helps teams bring advertising log-level data, CRM signals and conversion events together in one governed platform. Marketing teams can run analyses such as marketing mix models, multi-touch attribution and incrementality testing where the data lives, helping them move from guesswork toward more data-driven measurement.
A composable CDP is a modular architecture where customer data platform capabilities such as identity resolution, audience segmentation and activation run on an existing cloud data platform rather than requiring customer data to be copied into a separate vendor system. Snowflake serves as the governed data foundation for composable CDP architectures. This helps teams work from fresher first-party data while maintaining flexibility across best-of-breed tools.
Snowflake provides governance and security capabilities sucgh as role-based access controls, dynamic data masking and row-level security policies. Snowflake Data Clean Rooms also support privacy-enhancing collaboration with partners and publishers by helping teams reduce unnecessary movement or exposure of raw customer data.
Yes. Snowflake Cortex AI provides AI, ML and LLM-powered workflows on governed data in Snowflake. Marketing and data teams can use these capabilities to support use cases such as propensity modeling, churn prediction, sentiment analysis, content workflows and AI-assisted campaign decisioning.
Snowflake works with a broad ecosystem of marketing and advertising technology partners, including tools for activation, data collaboration, consent, identity, analytics and engagement. These integrations help teams connect existing tools to their governed data foundation and reduce additional data silos.