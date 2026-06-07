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AI DATA CLOUD FOR Marketing

Customer, campaign and business data doesn’t have to be scattered across every tool in your stack. Snowflake gives marketing, martech and AI teams one governed place to unify it all. Deliver relevant experiences. Measure what's actually working. Put AI to work on data you can trust.

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A Morning with Snowflake CoWork

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REPORT

The Modern Marketing Data Stack Report 5th Edition

Learn how marketers become agents of change in an AI-driven world.

Overview

One governed, AI-ready platform for your entire marketing and advertising data ecosystem.

The AI Data Cloud for Marketing connects your data, teams and tools on one governed foundation. Cut silos and data copies, get a trusted view of your customers, power AI and agents with the context and control they need, and better understand your customers.

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Bring together customer and campaign data without more copies

Connect tools, applications and agents to live data rather than moving it everywhere. Get a consistent, governed view of every customer across your organization.

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Deliver measurable business impacts with every marketing investment

Integrate advertising and marketing data to measure ROI with more confidence. Run attribution, media mix modeling and incrementality analysis where the data lives to guide budget and show business value.

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Put AI and agents to work on governed and accurate marketing data

AI is only as good as its data foundation. In Snowflake, it’s already governed, so you can personalize experiences, model propensity and support next-best actions with AI that really works.

Use Cases

Go from raw data to AI-driven campaigns

Customer 360 Foundation

Agentic Marketing & AI

Customer Growth & Lifetime Value

Analytics & Measurement

Commerce Media

Build a trusted, unified view of every customer

Resolve and enrich identities on one platform

Consolidate customer, behavioral and campaign data from across the organization onto one governed  platform. Resolve identities natively, enrich profiles with first- and third-party data. Equip every team, tool and AI model with a consistent, governed view of the customer.

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Ground AI agents in governed data

Move from manual campaigns to AI agents that act on your data autonomously

  • Marketing leaders shouldn't spend their mornings hopping between dashboards. Snowflake CoWork reasons through campaign performance, audience signals and channel ROI, and delivers the brief before the meeting starts. 

  • Create audiences and run propensity models without writing SQL, or build applications and agents using Snowflake CoCo

Snowflake CoWork
The personal agent for every knowledge worker Turn everyday tasks into outcomes with one agent that lives next to your data, learns how you work, runs in the background and acts across the tools your business already uses.
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Build long-time loyalty

Win new customers and keep existing ones

Use live signals to deliver the right offer at the right time, catch at-risk customers before they go quiet, and keep your best customers spending. Score your highest-value prospects, forecast customer lifetime value and grow revenue.

Fundamentals
Customer Data Platform (CDP): Benefits, Types, RequirementsA customer data platform (CDP) is a centralized system that collects, unifies and organizes customer data from multiple sources and touchpoints to create a single, comprehensive view of each customer.
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Quantify impact

Know what’s working and why

Bring ad logs, customer records and conversion into one place — then run attribution, media mix and incrementality tests where the data lives. See what customers are saying on social and in reviews. Walk into every budget meeting with proof.

BLOG
Turning Social Media Signals Into Enterprise Intelligence: Viral NationInfluencer content can drive measurable revenue impact, and marketing leaders are expected to link their investments in social directly to sales, product and margin outcomes.
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Monetize securely

Build a media network while preserving customer privacy

Connect first-party shopper data with advertising inventory in a governed, privacy-preserving environment. Collaborate with partners through features like Snowflake Data Clean Rooms and keep raw customer data to yourself.

Feature
Snowflake Data Clean RoomsA data clean room (DCR) provides a controlled environment that allows multiple companies and/or divisions of a company to securely collaborate on sensitive or regulated data while fully preserving that data’s privacy.
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Compliance

Enterprise-Level Security and Compliance

Snowflake supports critical security and compliance standards for the marketing industry, globally.

CUSTOMERS

Leading Companies Build with Snowflake

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Retail & Consumer Goods

“Snowflake fits naturally into our data stack alongside tools like dbt, Airflow and Tableau. It supports robust security and compliance standards, which attribute the perfect blend of performance, cost control and ease of use to support our evolving data needs.”

David Castro-Gavino
Global VP of Data, HelloFresh

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  • 30% lower cost
  • 99.9% system availability
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Leading marketing companies choose Snowflake

guides

Explore Developer Guides for Marketing

Access quickstarts, architecture patterns and step-by-step tutorials for building marketing data foundations, AI models and activation pipelines on Snowflake.

13 Results

Newest - Oldest
Newest - Oldest
Oldest - Newest
Z - A
A - Z
Cortex Analyst
Quickstart

Better Together: Unleash AI-Powered BI with Snowflake Semantic View and Amazon Quick Sight

JUN 07, 2026
2026MarketingAIAnalytics
Quickstart

Build Your First ML Model in Snowflake with Agentic ML

MAY 06, 2026
2026AIMarketing
Quickstart

Cohort Builder: A Customer Segmentation Framework

APR 27, 2026
Retail & Consumer GoodsConsumer Goods2026Marketing+More
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SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

Extensive Expertise from a Global Partner Network

Accelerate data access, drive secure collaboration and deploy AI across the marketing ecosystem. 

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Resources

Explore more in marketing

Webinars

Ebooks

blogs

View more Marketing Resources

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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SNOWFLAKE FOR marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.

The AI Data Cloud for Marketing helps teams build a secure, governed marketing data foundation. Instead of copying customer data across siloed tools, teams can connect marketing and advertising workflows to governed data in Snowflake to support unified analytics, AI-powered personalization and secure data collaboration.

Snowflake helps teams bring advertising log-level data, CRM signals and conversion events together in one governed platform. Marketing teams can run analyses such as marketing mix models, multi-touch attribution and incrementality testing where the data lives, helping them move from guesswork toward more data-driven measurement.

A composable CDP is a modular architecture where customer data platform capabilities such as identity resolution, audience segmentation and activation run on an existing cloud data platform rather than requiring customer data to be copied into a separate vendor system. Snowflake serves as the governed data foundation for composable CDP architectures. This helps teams work from fresher first-party data while maintaining flexibility across best-of-breed tools.

Snowflake provides governance and security capabilities sucgh as role-based access controls, dynamic data masking and row-level security policies. Snowflake Data Clean Rooms also support privacy-enhancing collaboration with partners and publishers by helping teams reduce unnecessary movement or exposure of raw customer data.

Yes. Snowflake Cortex AI provides AI, ML and LLM-powered workflows on governed data in Snowflake. Marketing and data teams can use these capabilities to support use cases such as propensity modeling, churn prediction, sentiment analysis, content workflows and AI-assisted campaign decisioning.

Snowflake works with a broad ecosystem of marketing and advertising technology partners, including tools for activation, data collaboration, consent, identity, analytics and engagement. These integrations help teams connect existing tools to their governed data foundation and reduce additional data silos.

Where Data Does More

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