The Snowflake Data Cloud can be a valuable tool for FEs to achieve compliance with DORA and strengthen their overall operational resilience through robust security and advanced data management capabilities. When leveraged appropriately, Snowflake can and will empower FEs’ abilities to safeguard their sensitive financial data in compliance with their legal obligations.

Data Encryption: Snowflake encrypts data at rest using AES 256-bit (or better) encryption and leverages Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 (or better) for data in transit. Snowflake's Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) model (known as Tri-Secret Secure) empowers customers to maintain complete control over their encryption keys, adding an extra layer of security.

Access Control: Snowflake allows customers to define granular permissions for user roles, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive data. Additionally, data can be classified and tagged based on its level of sensitivity, confidentiality or importance to the organization. This prioritizes security measures and simplifies data discovery.

Data Governance: Snowflake also offers a comprehensive list of data governance features. These include, but are not limited to, data masking, support for external tokenization and historical logging of user access history. These features further enhance the protection of customers’ sensitive data.

Data Resiliency: Snowflake understands the importance of data resiliency. Built-in fault tolerance and data replication supports continuous access to your data, even during hardware failures. Data is automatically replicated across different availability zones within the same region. If there's an issue, the system automatically fails over to another zone, minimizing downtime.

Snowflake also offers advanced account replication and failover features (available in Business Critical and Enterprise editions). These features allow customers to replicate their entire Snowflake account, including databases and metadata, to a separate account in a different region, providing a complete disaster recovery solution. Replication is configurable, allowing customers to recover their data to a specific point in time, if necessary. By combining industry-leading security features with robust disaster recovery options, Snowflake provides a comprehensive solution for safeguarding your sensitive financial data.

Third-Party Monitoring: Snowflake has an established vendor risk assessment program, which evaluates the operational resilience of its sub-processors annually and on an ad hoc basis. Snowflake customers may subscribe at the above link to receive advance notifications of new sub-processors.

Proactive Security: Snowflake conducts frequent vulnerability scans and engages third-party security firms to conduct penetration testing of its platform. Snowflake also integrates with popular Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) systems, allowing Snowflake customers to centralize security monitoring and receive alerts of suspicious activity. In the event of a security incident, Snowflake will provide its customers with timely information about the nature and consequences of the incident, the measures being taken to mitigate it, and the status of their investigation as described in Snowflake’s Security Addendum.

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By leveraging Snowflake's capabilities, FEs gain a strong partner in navigating DORA's requirements, empowering them to build a more secure and trusted financial landscape.

To learn more about our commitments, please contact Snowflake or reach out directly to your Snowflake Account Team for early access to guidance material.