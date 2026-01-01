INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

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Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for every industry. Drive innovation with powerful applications, analytics, and AI built for your specific business needs.
Unify Data to Drive Innovation on a Single Platform
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Advertising, Media and Entertainment
Break down data silos, overcome complexity and maintain secure data collaboration across the advertising, media and entertainment landscape. Tap into an open, interoperable ecosystem that personalizes audience experiences and helps maintain data governance and privacy.
Financial Services
Simplify your enterprise data and AI architecture with interoperability, open standards and security in mind. Tap into an ecosystem of best-of-breed financial services data, solutions and AI models to power workflows across the buy-side, sell side, insurance and payments verticals.
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Build a robust AI and data foundation — grounded in industry standards like HL7/FHIR, OMOP, FAIR, GxP and TEFCA — to unlock insights across all your multimodal data with trust and interoperability. Accelerate key business workflows to improve patient outcomes, advance research, optimize supply chains, reduce operating costs and more while meeting strict compliance.
Manufacturing
The AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing helps manufacturers—including automotive, energy, and others—converge IT and OT data faster, deploy AI/ML, and securely share data across the value chain to drive cost efficiencies and improve cycle time and yield
Public Sector
Turn vast, siloed data into actionable insights to improve citizen services, support mission readiness and resilience, and advance student outcomes. Securely share and analyze data, seamlessly collaborate across agencies and partners and build a foundation for trusted AI.
Retail & Consumer Goods
Grow your business and deliver meaningful consumer experiences while lowering costs with an agile supply chain and efficient operations.
Telecom
Break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem, helping organizations easily and securely access data in near real time, build machine learning models and share insights for better decisions and outcomes.
Travel & Hospitality
Use a unified data platform to help improve travelers’ and guests’ experiences. Develop and deploy LLMs and ML models that can streamline your customer data processing, optimize demand forecasting and help delight guests — all with industry-leading security and unified governance.
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