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ALL INDUSTRIES

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for every industry. Drive innovation with powerful applications, analytics, and AI built for your specific business needs.

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Snowflake and Everyday Data

Leading media brands choose Snowflake to mobilize their data

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REPORT

The Modern Marketing Data Stack Report 5th edition

The 5th edition examines how AI agents are changing marketing’s operating model — and what separates organizations making real progress from those still experimenting.

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Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Break down data silos, overcome complexity and maintain secure data collaboration across the advertising, media and entertainment landscape. Tap into an open, interoperable ecosystem that personalizes audience experiences and helps maintain data governance and privacy.

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Financial Services

Simplify your enterprise data and AI architecture with interoperability, open standards and security in mind. Tap into an ecosystem of best-of-breed financial services data, solutions and AI models to power workflows across the buy-side, sell side, insurance and payments verticals.

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Healthcare & Life Sciences

Build a robust AI and data foundation — grounded in industry standards like HL7/FHIR, OMOP, FAIR, GxP and TEFCA — to unlock insights across all your multimodal data with trust and interoperability. Accelerate key business workflows to improve patient outcomes, advance research, optimize supply chains, reduce operating costs and more while meeting strict compliance.

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Manufacturing

The AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing helps manufacturers—including automotive, energy, and others—converge IT and OT data faster, deploy AI/ML, and securely share data across the value chain to drive cost efficiencies and improve cycle time and yield

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Public Sector

Turn vast, siloed data into actionable insights to improve citizen services, support mission readiness and resilience, and advance student outcomes. Securely share and analyze data, seamlessly collaborate across agencies and partners and build a foundation for trusted AI.

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Retail & Consumer Goods

Grow your business and deliver meaningful consumer experiences while lowering costs with an agile supply chain and efficient operations.

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Telecom

Break down data silos within companies and across the ecosystem, helping organizations easily and securely access data in near real time, build machine learning models and share insights for better decisions and outcomes.

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Travel & Hospitality

Use a unified data platform to help improve travelers’ and guests’ experiences. Develop and deploy LLMs and ML models that can streamline your customer data processing, optimize demand forecasting and help delight guests — all with industry-leading security and unified governance.

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CUSTOMERS

Industry Leaders Grow With Snowflake

Healthcare & Life Sciences

financial services

telecom

public sector

advertising, media & entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Pfizer accelerates insights and processes data 4x faster with Snowpark

By migrating to Snowflake, this pharma giant has unified business units with greater access to insights and seamless data sharing — all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

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  • 19K annual hours saved, thanks to faster data processing
  • 57% reduction in TCO vs. previous solution
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Financial Services

“With Snowflake, we put data in our clients’ hands much faster — and with half the effort and resources.”

Jeff Shortis
Alpha Data Platform Product Owner, State Street 

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  • 25x more productivity of data operations teams
  • 87% reduction of false data error alerts
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Telecom

"The Snowflake Data Cloud has given us the power to harness and integrate data to create insights. With data at our fingertips, we are growing revenue, becoming more cost effective and, most importantly, improving the customer experience.”

Andy Markus
Chief Data Officer, AT&T

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  • 84% savings on estimated annual costs, thanks to results caching
  • < 1 second to answer 90% of user queries via self-service dashboards
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Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Merkle Improves Customer Experiences While Providing Data Governance and Security

Merkle, a dentsu company, consolidates sensitive data and collaborates with clients in Snowflake, resulting in a more efficient, trusted data environment that expedites data access and reduces risk.

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  • 64% Faster data development cycle
  • 20% Estimated cost savings
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