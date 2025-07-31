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Startups
Overview
Startup Accelerator
Snowflake Ventures
VC Community
Startup Challenge

snowflake for startups

Snowflake powers the next-generation of leading startups with enterprise-grade scalability, powerful native-AI capabilities and direct access to a global network of customers, investors and partners.

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THE SNOWFLAKE ADVANTAGE

Enterprise-grade startups build on Snowflake

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Build on a platform enterprises trust

Startups can confidently build on Snowflake with built-in security and governance — deploying where the world’s enterprise data lives.

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Grow with AI

Boost developer productivity with out-of-the-box AI tools, including direct access to leading LLMs and fine-tuned ML models. Embed those capabilities directly into your apps — all within Snowflake.

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Join a rapidly expanding startup ecosystem

Access Snowflake’s startup programs, global community and NYSE-backed visibility — fueling your journey with investors, customers and an ecosystem built for scaling startups.

FUEL AI INNOVATION. WIN GLOBAL EXPOSURE.

Apply for your chance to receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, mentorship from industry leaders at NYSE-listed companies and the opportunity to ring the NYSE Bell!

READ THE OFFICIAL RULES
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Learn. build. grow.

YOUR STARTUP JOURNEY STARTS WITH SNOWFLAKE

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Save as you grow

Unlock Snowflake free usage so you can focus on growing.

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Build faster

Use Snowflake for Startups as your launchpad for building enterprise-grade data and AI applications.

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Partner with experts

Build confidently with support from a network of data and AI, go-to-market and venture capital experts.

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STARTUP OFFERINGS

WAYS TO GROW WITH SNOWFLAKE

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Startup Accelerator

The Snowflake Startup Accelerator helps high-potential startups build and scale their applications on the AI Data Cloud. We provide personalized, hands-on support to help you effectively partner with Snowflake and use Snowflake’s platform to grow your business.

Apply to the Accelerator

VC Community

Snowflake teams up with top Venture Capital (VC) firms to connect investors with cutting-edge startups, collaborate on GTM opportunities and events, and accelerate the success of their portfolio companies through exclusive free usage programs.

Learn more about Snowflake’s VC Community

Startup Package

Snowflake offers eligible startups free usage on their first contract to help build their business on Snowflake.

Register your interest

Snowflake Ventures

At Snowflake Ventures, our mission is to cultivate a thriving AI Data Cloud ecosystem by investing in visionary companies, helping them turn bold ideas into enterprise-grade AI, data and apps. Through these investments, we foster innovation that empowers startups and their customers to achieve their full potential with data and AI and expand what's possible in the AI Data Cloud.

Learn more about Snowflake Ventures

FEATURED STARTUPS

The Fastest Growing Startups Are Powered By Snowflake

AMERICAS

EMEA

APJ

altimate ai
cart.com
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diskover
julius
legion
omni
penguin ai
rox
sema4.ai
unframe
Veza Technologies Inc. logo
capital on tap
chaos labs
Cyera logo
electra
gitguardian
jeeny
mentimeter
neema
orchid
point five
voi
pretty damn quick
bidgely
catch table
chalo
compare club
dezerv
gangnam sisters
graas
ring
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sharesises
shiprocket
siksin

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

STARTUP PROGRAM PARTNERS

Our network of partners are key players in the startup ecosystem, and we work together to help our collective startup community thrive.

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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Ready to start building? Register your interest today.

  • Build faster with free usage
  • Partner with experts
  • Grow your business and your network
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Resources

Explore morestartup resources

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Documentation and Tutorial

Snowflake for startups

Frequently Asked Questions

Snowflake for Startups is a program that helps startups build, grow and scale on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Eligible startups gain access to technical expertise, Snowflake free usage, go-to-market guidance and a global network of investors, partners and customers in the Snowflake ecosystem.

The Snowflake Startup Accelerator helps high-potential startups build and scale products on the AI Data Cloud. We provide hands-on support to help you effectively partner with Snowflake and use Snowflake’s platform to launch your startup into high gear. The accelerator partners with 20 leading global venture capital firms to highlight and mentor participating startups.

We encourage all interested startups to reach out through our contact form. Our team will be in touch.

Snowflake is a great fit for your startup if you’re working with data. This is especially true if you are:

  • Building a product where data is a core component

  • Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to power your product

  • Dealing with large and / or complex datasets

Snowflake Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Snowflake. Its mission is to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that are building innovative solutions and applications within the AI Data Cloud ecosystem. Beyond just providing capital, Snowflake Ventures actively works with its portfolio companies to help them accelerate their growth through deep technical integrations and go-to-market partnerships with Snowflake.

The Cortex REST API allows developers to securely call Snowflake's AI services from any external application, making it easy to embed powerful AI functions without managing the underlying infrastructure.

Common uses include powering chatbots, embedding features like text summarization directly into your own SaaS product, or automating external workflows that require AI-driven content or analysis.

Where Data Does More

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1As of July 31, 2025

2As of July 31, 2025. Please see our Q2FY26 earnings press release for the definition and description of our total customer count.