Report
Startup 2026: AI Agents Mean Business
Eight investors share how AI growth shapes decisions, where early adopters find value, and how startups can compete in a crowded agentic AI market.
Snowflake powers the next-generation of leading startups with enterprise-grade scalability, powerful native-AI capabilities and direct access to a global network of customers, investors and partners.
THE SNOWFLAKE ADVANTAGE
Startups can confidently build on Snowflake with built-in security and governance — deploying where the world’s enterprise data lives.
Boost developer productivity with out-of-the-box AI tools, including direct access to leading LLMs and fine-tuned ML models. Embed those capabilities directly into your apps — all within Snowflake.
Access Snowflake’s startup programs, global community and NYSE-backed visibility — fueling your journey with investors, customers and an ecosystem built for scaling startups.
Apply for your chance to receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, mentorship from industry leaders at NYSE-listed companies and the opportunity to ring the NYSE Bell!
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
Our network of partners are key players in the startup ecosystem, and we work together to help our collective startup community thrive.
Snowflake for startups
Snowflake for Startups is a program that helps startups build, grow and scale on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Eligible startups gain access to technical expertise, Snowflake free usage, go-to-market guidance and a global network of investors, partners and customers in the Snowflake ecosystem.
The Snowflake Startup Accelerator helps high-potential startups build and scale products on the AI Data Cloud. We provide hands-on support to help you effectively partner with Snowflake and use Snowflake’s platform to launch your startup into high gear. The accelerator partners with 20 leading global venture capital firms to highlight and mentor participating startups.
We encourage all interested startups to reach out through our contact form. Our team will be in touch.
Snowflake is a great fit for your startup if you’re working with data. This is especially true if you are:
Building a product where data is a core component
Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to power your product
Dealing with large and / or complex datasets
Snowflake Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Snowflake. Its mission is to invest in and partner with early-stage companies that are building innovative solutions and applications within the AI Data Cloud ecosystem. Beyond just providing capital, Snowflake Ventures actively works with its portfolio companies to help them accelerate their growth through deep technical integrations and go-to-market partnerships with Snowflake.
The Cortex REST API allows developers to securely call Snowflake's AI services from any external application, making it easy to embed powerful AI functions without managing the underlying infrastructure.
Common uses include powering chatbots, embedding features like text summarization directly into your own SaaS product, or automating external workflows that require AI-driven content or analysis.