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Don’t just hear about AI — build it. Luminary talks and hands-on labs.

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upcoming events

AMERICAS

EMEA

APJ

Data for Breakfast

Data For Breakfast

At “Data for Breakfast,” a global event series for data professionals, you’ll learn how your peers leverage Snowflake in exciting and innovative ways—from unifying siloed data to working and collaborating seamlessly across multiple clouds and using AI / ML to build apps. Join us to see a full menu of innovation, hear from data leaders and experts, and see live demos showing the power and simplicity of the Snowflake platform. 

2026 Partner Prospectus  (Event Application and Sales are closed)

Spring 2026

Americas

world tour

Snowflake World Tour

Snowflake World Tour is a global event series designed for data-driven leaders and practitioners to explore the platform’s latest capabilities and discover how to unlock greater value from their data. Through deep dives into new features and real-world use cases, attendees gain practical insights to maximize organizational impact with Snowflake.

The series fosters a collaborative environment, bringing together a diverse community of Snowflake executives, Data Superheroes, customers, partners, developer community members, and user groups to share ideas, best practices, and innovations shaping the future of data.

2026 Partner Prospectus

Coming again in 2026

Americas

Data for Breakfast

Snowflake BUILD

The Dev Conference for Apps, AI, BUILD is where developers, data scientists, data engineers, and other practitioners come to learn how to build with the latest innovations from Snowflake and our partner ecosystem. Packed with product deep-dives, demos, and hands-on labs. 

2026 Partner Prospectus

February 3, 2026

London

Data for Breakfast

Data For Breakfast

At “Data for Breakfast,” a global event series for data professionals, you’ll learn how your peers leverage Snowflake in exciting and innovative ways—from unifying siloed data to working and collaborating seamlessly across multiple clouds and using AI / ML to build apps. Join us to see a full menu of innovation, hear from data leaders and experts, and see live demos showing the power and simplicity of the Snowflake platform. 

2026 Partner Prospectus

Spring 2026

EMEA

world tour

Snowflake World Tour

Snowflake World Tour is a global event series designed for data-driven leaders and practitioners to explore the platform’s latest capabilities and discover how to unlock greater value from their data. Through deep dives into new features and real-world use cases, attendees gain practical insights to maximize organizational impact with Snowflake.

The series fosters a collaborative environment, bringing together a diverse community of Snowflake executives, Data Superheroes, customers, partners, developer community members, and user groups to share ideas, best practices, and innovations shaping the future of data.

2026 Partner Prospectus

Coming again in 2026

EMEA

Data for Breakfast

Data For Breakfast

At “Data for Breakfast,” a global event series for data professionals, you’ll learn how your peers leverage Snowflake in exciting and innovative ways—from unifying siloed data to working and collaborating seamlessly across multiple clouds and using AI / ML to build apps. Join us to see a full menu of innovation, hear from data leaders and experts, and see live demos showing the power and simplicity of the Snowflake platform. 

2026 Partner Prospectus

 

Spring 2026

APJ

world tour

Snowflake World Tour

Snowflake World Tour is a global event series designed for data-driven leaders and practitioners to explore the platform’s latest capabilities and discover how to unlock greater value from their data. Through deep dives into new features and real-world use cases, attendees gain practical insights to maximize organizational impact with Snowflake.

The series fosters a collaborative environment, bringing together a diverse community of Snowflake executives, Data Superheroes, customers, partners, developer community members, and user groups to share ideas, best practices, and innovations shaping the future of data.

2026 Partner Prospectus

Coming again in 2026

APJ

Need Some Help? Contact Our Team

Next steps and partnership applications are outlined within each linked partner prospectus above. If you have questions about these events and partnership opportunities, please reach out to our team.

Why You Should Invest in Exhibiting At Snowflake Events

Explore

Explore Snowflake event partnership opportunities and experience the latest and greatest the Data, applications and AI space has to offer through hundreds of educational and collaboration opportunities.

Leverage

Leverage the momentum of Snowflake events to amplify your latest product innovations, services offerings and transformational ideas to a growing attendee base.

Collaborate

Collaborate, learn, and grow with our Snowflake engineers, product managers, customers, partners, and industry peers during our annual events.

PREVIOUS EVENT PARTNERS