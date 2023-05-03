In a recent Snowflake-commissioned survey, 55% of financial services leaders ranked cost optimization as the primary reason for cloud adoption*. If you’re in a financial services organization looking to gain business value from the cloud—as well as your data—join us for Snowflake’s live virtual series, Accelerate: Financial Services Data Cloud Series.
The free two-day event, taking place online May 17 and 18, will explore industry trends, data and technology innovations, and data strategy case studies in financial services. Discover how finance leaders empower their organizations with data and cloud transformation. Join Snowflake executives and industry practitioners across asset management, banking, insurance, and payment providers to learn the latest technologies and industry best practices through panel discussions, innovation spotlights, and exclusive presentations.
At the event, you’ll learn about the following topics:
- Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud and how industry-leading organizations are leveraging Snowflake to enable their data, technology, and business transformations
- Business use cases that are top of mind across asset management, banking, and insurance, including quantitative research, ESG, financial crime, customer 360, risk management, and regulatory reporting and how the Data Cloud powers these solutions
- How customers are leveraging Snowflake to solve technology and business challenges, and key considerations, best practices, and predictions about future opportunities
Snowflake CFO Mike Scarpelli will deliver the keynote interview on how financial organizations can capture business value in the cloud. Also on the agenda are guest speakers including executives from Citi, FactSet, ICE/NYSE, Northern Trust, iPipeline, EY, Jefferies, Hakkoda, State Street Alpha, and more. Check out our full list of speakers.
"We are witnessing the rapid acceleration of financial services organizations to the cloud, especially as a means to build an enterprise data strategy that enables data collaboration across teams and business lines, as well as data sharing with the broader financial services ecosystem,” says Snowflake’s Global Head of Financial Services Rinesh Patel. “Snowflake’s Accelerate event will give financial services professionals the opportunity to explore how organizations are bringing together best-of-breed third-party data, applications, and services in the cloud to power business-critical organizational workflows and offer data consumers a new, modern, and frictionless experience.”
Register now for free to reserve your spot, or learn more.