In a recent Snowflake-commissioned survey, 55% of financial services leaders ranked cost optimization as the primary reason for cloud adoption*. If you’re in a financial services organization looking to gain business value from the cloud—as well as your data—join us for Snowflake’s live virtual series, Accelerate: Financial Services Data Cloud Series.

The free two-day event, taking place online May 17 and 18, will explore industry trends, data and technology innovations, and data strategy case studies in financial services. Discover how finance leaders empower their organizations with data and cloud transformation. Join Snowflake executives and industry practitioners across asset management, banking, insurance, and payment providers to learn the latest technologies and industry best practices through panel discussions, innovation spotlights, and exclusive presentations.