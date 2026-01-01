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Streamlit in Snowflake

Turn data and AI into interactive apps with Python—now all in Snowflake.

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Appfolio delivers Streamlit apps in minutes

A Faster Way to Build, Deploy and Share Data Apps

Data scientists and Python developers can now combine Streamlit’s component-rich, open-source Python library with the scale, performance and security of the Snowflake platform.

Build

Iterate

Share

Turn Python Scripts Into Web Apps

Define widgets—filters, graphs, sliders and more—as variables to interact with your data and models.

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Add, adjust or remove components quickly

Modify your code and see changes go live with side-by-side editor and app preview screens.

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Go from build to prod in one click

Deploy Streamlit apps in scalable, reliable infrastructure—then share via URLs that leverage existing role-based access controls.

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Streamlit in SnowflakeSolution Gallery

Ready to build your own? Discover how Streamlit in Snowflake empowers data teams to make rapid, data-informed decisions.

AI/ML

Business Intelligence

Data Tooling

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Retrieval augmented generation with Snowflake Cortex

Implement RAG with a chat assistant that is knowledgeable on a specific topic.

Forecasting and anomaly detection

Time series forecasting and anomaly detection on product sales data using Snowflake ML Functions to train models.

Named entity recognition using Spacy

Allow users to input text and perform Named Entity analysis with named entities highlighted in different background colors based on their type.

App language usage

Explore the language preferences of users visiting your app and gain insight into global usage patterns.

Sentiment analysis using NLTK

Gain insights into the emotions, opinions, and experiences shared by travelers posting airline-releated content online.

Inventory tracker

Build charts to easily detect if a product is running low on inventory, identify best-sellers, and get insights into product performance.

Streamlit in Snowflake usage dashboard

Provide detailed insights into various aspects of your Snowflake account usage.

Compute insights

Gather insights about credit and compute cosumption over time, highlighting users with the highest usage of resources.

CSS-based widget customization

Understand the basic structure of some of the most popular Streamlit widgets, including CSS code.

NY taxi pickup demand forecasting

Vizualize geo-temporal data from NY taxi pickups 

GitHub repositories, analytics and insights

Discover the most popular projects ranked by star ratings and track their growth over time.

Sales analytics dashboard

Display sales data to analyze quarter-over-quarter growth, highlighting trends to help you evalulate business performance.

Streamlit in SnowflakeResources

Discover how Streamlit in Snowflake empowers data teams to make rapid, data-informed decisions.