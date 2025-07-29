Data Engineering
Build reliable, continuous data pipelines for the enterprise in the language of your choice.
From ingesting and processing data to analyzing and modeling it, to building and sharing data and AI applications, Snowflake helps you innovate faster and do more with your data.
Save time on building, configuring and tuning infrastructure with an easy, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds.
Snowflake’s rich ecosystem and interoperability with open table formats means you can maximize value from all your data, apps and models.
Support your most demanding workloads with always-on, unified security, governance, observability and disaster recovery, regardless of cloud or region.
The Snowflake platform is a fully managed service that’s truly easy to use, connected across your entire data estate and trusted by thousands of customers.
Pfizer accelerates insights and processes data 4x faster with Snowpark
By migrating to Snowflake, this pharma giant has unified business units with greater access to insights and seamless data sharing — all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
Intercontinental Exchange and the NYSE Optimize Costs With Snowpark
With Snowflake, Intercontinental Exchange has lowered costs and increased operational efficiency while supporting regulatory compliance and reporting for global exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange.
Building a Document Chatbot Using Cortex AI at Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy relies on Snowflake and Cortex AI to transform paper-based information into actionable data, making hundreds of thousands of pages instantly accessible with AI chatbots for faster insights.
AT&T Provides Faster Insights While Lowering Estimated Annual Costs by 84%
This premier enterprise gives more teams near-instant access to powerful insights for better decision-making and customer experiences — all while cutting costs and improving performance by switching to Snowflake.
Merkle Improves Customer Experiences While Providing Data Governance and Security
Merkle, a dentsu company, consolidates sensitive data and collaborates with clients in Snowflake, resulting in a more efficient, trusted data environment that expedites data access and reduces risk.
