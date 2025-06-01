Snowflake
Sridhar Ramaswamy
Chief Executive Officer
The four-day conference will feature over 500 sessions, hands-on labs, training and certification opportunities and a lot more. Attend Snowflake Summit 27 and experience the future of enterprise data and agents. Hear valuable insights from data and AI experts and business leaders, while discovering how to help your organization reach its full potential with data and AI.
SAVE THE DATE FOR 2027
Snowflake experts are joined by industry leaders from Anthropic, Under Armour, Accenture, Thomson Reuters to explore how agentic AI is already reshaping global industries and the critical challenges and opportunities facing today’s top business leaders.