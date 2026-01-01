Data Engineering
Snowflake Research Publications
Explore the latest academic insights from Snowflake to discover how our commitment to open research drives enterprise-scale innovation.
66 Results
Newest - Oldest
Data Engineering
DySkew: Dynamic Data Redistribution for Skew-Resilient Snowpark UDF Execution
AI
Arctic Extract: Compact, Efficient, and State-of-the-Art Vision-Language Processing
Arctic-Extract is a state-of-the-art model designed for extracting structural data (question answering, entities and tables) from scanned or digital-born business documents.
AI
Cortex AISQL: A Production SQL Engine for Unstructured Data
Snowflake's Cortex AISQL is a production SQL engine that integrates native semantic operations directly into SQL. This integration allows users to write declarative queries that combine relational operations with semantic reasoning, enabling them to query both structured and unstructured data effortlessly.
AI
What Is Your Agent's GPA? A Framework for Evaluating Agent Goal-Plan-Action Alignment
Allison Sihan Jia, Daniel Huang, Nikhil Vytla, Nirvika Choudhury, Shayak Sen, John C Mitchell, Anupam Datta
AI
SuperOffload: Unleashing the Power of Large-Scale LLM Training on Superchips
Xinyu Lian, Masahiro Tanaka, Olatunji Ruwase, Minjia Zhang
AI
SuffixDecoding: Extreme Speculative Decoding for Emerging AI Applications
ARC ‘Challenge’ Is Not That Challenging
AI
STUN (Structured-Then-Unstructured) to deploy large models efficiently
Samyam Rajbhandari, Mert Hidayetoglu, Aurick Qiao, Ye Wang, Juncheng Yang, Jeff Rasley, Michael Wyatt, Yuxiong He
AI
Arctic-TILT. Business Document Understanding at Sub-Billion Scale
Łukasz Borchmann, Michał Pietruszka, Wojciech Jaśkowski, Dawid Jurkiewicz, Piotr Halama, Paweł Józiak, Łukasz Garncarek, Paweł Liskowski, Karolina Szyndler, Andrzej Gretkowski, Julita Ołtusek, Gabriela Nowakowska, Artur Zawłocki, Łukasz Duhr, Paweł Dyda, Michał Turski
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