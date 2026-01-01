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Snowflake Research Publications

Explore the latest academic insights from Snowflake to discover how our commitment to open research drives enterprise-scale innovation.

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Data Engineering

SEE++: Evolving Snowpark Execution Environment for Modern Workloads

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Data Engineering

DySkew: Dynamic Data Redistribution for Skew-Resilient Snowpark UDF Execution

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AI

Arctic Extract: Compact, Efficient, and State-of-the-Art Vision-Language Processing

Arctic-Extract is a state-of-the-art model designed for extracting structural data (question answering, entities and tables) from scanned or digital-born business documents.
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AI

Cortex AISQL: A Production SQL Engine for Unstructured Data

Snowflake's Cortex AISQL is a production SQL engine that integrates native semantic operations directly into SQL. This integration allows users to write declarative queries that combine relational operations with semantic reasoning, enabling them to query both structured and unstructured data effortlessly.
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AI

What Is Your Agent's GPA? A Framework for Evaluating Agent Goal-Plan-Action Alignment

Allison Sihan Jia, Daniel Huang, Nikhil Vytla, Nirvika Choudhury, Shayak Sen, John C Mitchell, Anupam Datta
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AI

SuperOffload: Unleashing the Power of Large-Scale LLM Training on Superchips

Xinyu Lian, Masahiro Tanaka, Olatunji Ruwase, Minjia Zhang
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AI

SuffixDecoding: Extreme Speculative Decoding for Emerging AI Applications

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ARC ‘Challenge’ Is Not That Challenging

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AI

STUN (Structured-Then-Unstructured) to deploy large models efficiently

Samyam Rajbhandari, Mert Hidayetoglu, Aurick Qiao, Ye Wang, Juncheng Yang, Jeff Rasley, Michael Wyatt, Yuxiong He
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AI

Arctic-TILT. Business Document Understanding at Sub-Billion Scale

Łukasz Borchmann, Michał Pietruszka, Wojciech Jaśkowski, Dawid Jurkiewicz, Piotr Halama, Paweł Józiak, Łukasz Garncarek, Paweł Liskowski, Karolina Szyndler, Andrzej Gretkowski, Julita Ołtusek, Gabriela Nowakowska, Artur Zawłocki, Łukasz Duhr, Paweł Dyda, Michał Turski
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