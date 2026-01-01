SnowflakeCortex Code
As the AI coding agent built to support your entire data stack, Cortex Code turns complex data engineering, analytics, machine learning and agent-building tasks into simple, informed interactions with high accuracy — all in natural language.
Slash production time
Expedite data engineering, advanced analytics and development of agents and applications.
Empower every user
Give technical and non-technical teams the power to build confidently with data.
Simplify complexity
Turn intricate data tasks into streamlined yet sophisticated workflows that drive productivity — and results.
Faster innovation
Speed up end-to-end development across your data stack
Easily build, manage and optimize complex data workflows with support for popular data systems like dbt and Apache Airflow®¹.
Swiftly build and deploy Snowflake Intelligence agents that interact directly with your enterprise data using natural language commands.
Generate fully executable ML pipelines autonomously, ready to run directly in Snowflake Notebooks.
“Cortex Code gives our teams a simple, in-platform way to move quickly from exploring ideas to delivering AI-driven workflows directly on Snowflake.”
Srinivas Madabushi
Deep awareness of Snowflake’s data and semantics
Harness your unique Snowflake context
Leverage a deep understanding of your specific data catalog to simplify discovery and management using natural language.
- Quickly debug and refactor code with intelligent suggestions tailored to your specific Snowflake environment, tables and views.
Use conversational commands to perform complex admin tasks, such as managing catalogs, setting permissions, creating users and optimizing costs.
“Cortex Code helps our engineers improve the performance of our business intelligence tools, meaningfully reducing the time it takes to improve quality and speed of Natural Language Query responses.”
Tony Leopold
Enterprise-ready by design
Leverage built-in extensibility, interoperability and customization
Manage permissions and usage policies through centralized configuration and robust administrative controls.
Connect to Jira, GitHub and other agents in your developer toolchain via out-of-the-box Model Context Protocol (MCP) support.
Build, share and refine specialized agent skills, or migrate existing workflows from other coding agents using the open agents.md framework.
- Optimize for quality, latency and cost with access to your choice of models, including Claude Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GPT 5.2.
“Cortex Code helps us reduce friction in everyday data and AI development while maintaining the controls and oversight we need in a regulated environment. Our teams can build faster with the context they need to be successful.”
Vibhor Gupta
Resources
Explore Cortex Code Developer Guides
Explore guides and learn how to build using Snowflake's native AI capabilities—with Cortex Code as your AI coding assistant throughout the journey.
Start your introductory trial with $40 in free credits²
- Accelerate end-to-end development
- Context-aware by default
- Open, extensible and production-ready