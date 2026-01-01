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NEW Cortex Code expands availability and reach

SnowflakeCortex Code

As the AI coding agent built to support your entire data stack, Cortex Code turns complex data engineering, analytics, machine learning and agent-building tasks into simple, informed interactions with high accuracy — all in natural language.

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What is Cortex Code?

Cortex Code icon

Seamlessly interact with your data stack wherever you work

Access Cortex Code through two interfaces: in Snowsight and as a command line interface (CLI) that runs in a local shell. 

> curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh
speed

Slash production time

Expedite data engineering, advanced analytics and development of agents and applications.

user icon

Empower every user

Give technical and non-technical teams the power to build confidently with data.

easy-consolidate

Simplify complexity

Turn intricate data tasks into streamlined yet sophisticated workflows that drive productivity — and results.

Benefits

Accelerate Your Enterprise Data Lifecycle with Cortex Code

Faster innovation

Speed up end-to-end development across your data stack

  • Easily build, manage and optimize complex data workflows with support for popular data systems like dbt and Apache Airflow®¹.

  • Swiftly build and deploy Snowflake Intelligence agents that interact directly with your enterprise data using natural language commands. 

  • Generate fully executable ML pipelines autonomously, ready to run directly in Snowflake Notebooks. 

LendingTree logo

“Cortex Code gives our teams a simple, in-platform way to move quickly from exploring ideas to delivering AI-driven workflows directly on Snowflake.”

Srinivas Madabushi
Sr. Vice President, Technology, LendingTree
Cortex Code CLI, dbt, and airflow logos

Deep awareness of Snowflake’s data and semantics

Harness your unique Snowflake context

  • Leverage a deep understanding of your specific data catalog to simplify discovery and management using natural language.

  • Quickly debug and refactor code with intelligent suggestions tailored to your specific Snowflake environment, tables and views.

  • Use conversational commands to perform complex admin tasks, such as managing catalogs, setting permissions, creating users and optimizing costs.

United Rentals logo

“Cortex Code helps our engineers improve the performance of our business intelligence tools, meaningfully reducing the time it takes to improve quality and speed of Natural Language Query responses.”

Tony Leopold
Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, United Rentals

Enterprise-ready by design

Leverage built-in extensibility, interoperability and customization

  • Manage permissions and usage policies through centralized configuration and robust administrative controls.

  • Connect to Jira, GitHub and other agents in your developer toolchain via out-of-the-box Model Context Protocol (MCP) support. 

  • Build, share and refine specialized agent skills, or migrate existing workflows from other coding agents using the open agents.md framework.

  • Optimize for quality, latency and cost with access to your choice of models, including Claude Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.5 and GPT 5.2.
Shelter Insurance logo

“Cortex Code helps us reduce friction in everyday data and AI development while maintaining the controls and oversight we need in a regulated environment. Our teams can build faster with the context they need to be successful.”

Vibhor Gupta
VP of Enterprise Data & AI, Shelter Mutual Insurance
Terminal window with Cortex Code CLI MCP setup

Ready to get started with Cortex Code?

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Get Started

Take the next step with Snowflake

Start your introductory trial with $40 in free credits²

  • Accelerate end-to-end development
  • Context-aware by default
  • Open, extensible and production-ready
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Build Faster with Cortex Code CLI

  • Accelerate end-to-end development
  • Open, extensible and production-ready
  • Secure by design
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* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon

¹ "Apache Airflow” is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache® Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.

²Includes $40 USD for inference credits for the first 30 days of trial. After 30 days, you will be charged a $20 USD monthly subscription fee. Standard Snowflake data platform consumption (e.g., compute or storage) fees apply and are billed separately per the Snowflake Self-Service On-Demand Terms. You may cancel anytime.