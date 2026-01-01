"By making our products and services available on Snowflake, it’s easier, faster and more efficient for us and our clients to manage and share data securely."
Morten Lileng
Global Head of Merkury Engineering, Merkle
Product Category
Build, share and connect applications, data products and AI models for your teams, partners and customers easily. Get enterprise-grade scale and governance — no data movement required.
Build and monetize applications globally without moving data or managing separate infrastructure.
Share live access to AI models, data products and applications across providers and regions with zero ETL.
Access thousands of data sources, third-party apps and AI providers on demand — right in Snowflake Marketplace.
Grow with confidence
Empower users
“With Snowflake, we put data in our clients’ hands much faster — and with half the effort and resources.”
Jeff Shortis
Alpha Data Platform Product Owner, State Street
Enhance workflows
Amplify impact
Grow your revenue, increase margins and deliver the best customer experience by offering data, apps and AI products on Snowflake Marketplace.
Public Sector
The Met Office enhances weather data delivery with Snowflake Marketplace, enabling faster, smarter decision-making across industries like healthcare and aviation.
Retail & Consumer Goods
Cona shares data with bottlers to drive superior customer experience and digital business innovation.
Applications and Collaboration
Learn about Snowflake Data Collaboration, Zero-Copy Cloning, Data Clean Rooms, and application integration in this FAQ section.
Snowflake allows users to connect to third-party and SaaS data through Snowflake Marketplace, pre-built connectors and through supporting various data integration tools, simplifying data acquisition and enrichment of existing data.
Snowflake’s data sharing allows you to share live access to your data with other teams or organizations without physically moving or copying it. The zero-ETL data sharing means consumers access the most current data directly, with governance and access controls managed by the data provider. Reader accounts can be used for consumers without a Snowflake account.
Snowflake's zero-copy cloning instantly creates copies of your databases, schemas, or tables without duplicating the underlying data. For application development, this means developers can quickly get isolated, production-like environments for development, testing and CI/CD, significantly speeding up deployment cycles and reducing storage costs.
Snowflake Data Clean Rooms enable multiple parties to combine and analyze their data for joint insights without directly exposing or sharing raw, sensitive information with each other. Key benefits include enhanced privacy, the ability to derive richer insights from combined datasets, and increased security, as all analysis happens within a controlled environment.
Key advantages include:
Simple and secure data sharing: Zero-ETL sharing eliminates data silos and complex pipelines.
Faster development: Zero-copy cloning accelerates dev/test cycles for applications.
Monetization and discovery: Snowflake Marketplace allows discovering and monetizing data and applications.
Reduced complexity: A unified platform for data, applications, and AI streamlines architecture.
Snowflake reduces ETL costs and complexity through:
Secure data sharing eliminates the need to build and maintain ETL pipelines for sharing data, as consumers access live data directly.
Snowflake Marketplace provides direct access to third-party data, reducing integration efforts.
Zero-copy cloning lowers storage costs and speeds up environment provisioning for development and testing, avoiding data duplication.
Connectors and native integration simplify connecting to various data sources.