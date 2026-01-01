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Applications and Collaboration
Overview
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ApplicationsZero-ETL Data SharingInternal Marketplace
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Product Category

Snowflake for Applications and Collaboration

Build, share and connect applications, data products and AI models for your teams, partners and customers easily. Get enterprise-grade scale and governance — no data movement required.

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Ship applications faster

Build and monetize applications globally without moving data or managing separate infrastructure.

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Collaborate across clouds

Share live access to AI models, data products and applications across providers and regions with zero ETL.

scale

Join a global network

Access thousands of data sources, third-party apps and AI providers on demand — right in Snowflake Marketplace.

use cases

Create, share and connect without extra ETL or integration work

Build

Share

Connect

Build

Build scalable apps with zero copy integration

  • Streamline your architecture to ship features faster — from embedded analytics to genAI — with one unified platform.
  • Lower operational burden and get higher performance with a fully managed service. 
  • Integrate data directly in client environments and commercialize data on Snowflake to accelerate deals and promote growth. 
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Snowflake for Apps & Collaboration

Share

Share across clouds with zero-ETL data sharing

  • Allow teams to easily discover and access diverse data products so they can always use trusted data. 
  • Protect your data with built-in governance, access controls and native support for sensitive sharing.
  • Reduce sharing costs and make operations more efficient.
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Connect

Connect external sources within minutes

  • Instantly connect to 750+ data sources and SaaS providers within minutes, not months.
  • Extend the capabilities of Snowflake with external apps, proprietary data and AI assistants.
  • Optimize your Snowflake spend by using an approved budget for third-party data and apps purchases.
Learn about Snowflake Marketplace
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Komodo logo

"By making our products and services available on Snowflake, it’s easier, faster and more efficient for us and our clients to manage and share data securely."

Morten Lileng
Global Head of Merkury Engineering, Merkle

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Benefits

Collaborate on a Connected Data Platform in the Age of AI and Agents

Grow with confidence

Develop, integrate and scale effortlessly

  • Easily integrate data and applications in client environments globally across clouds through Snowflake Marketplace, reaching thousands of Snowflake customers. 
  • Scale automatically and get per-second pricing to meet demand while optimizing margins thanks to Snowflake’s fully managed service. 
  • Build and monetize apps directly in Snowflake, without any data movement required, using Snowflake Native Apps.
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Empower users

Share governed access to data products, AI models and apps with anyone

  • Securely share ready-to-use data, apps and AI models and agents across clouds, regions and providers with Snowflake — built for trusted, cost-effective data sharing.
  • Discover data and AI models through Snowflake Horizon Catalog.
  • Use Snowflake Internal Marketplace for easy access and distribution and collaborate on sensitive data with Data Clean Rooms. Zero-copy sharing helps you stay AI ready and unlock more value from your data.
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Financial Services

“With Snowflake, we put data in our clients’ hands much faster — and with half the effort and resources.”

Jeff Shortis
Alpha Data Platform Product Owner, State Street 

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  • 25x more productivity of data operations teams
  • 87% reduction of false data error alerts
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 Enhance workflows

Lighten your pipeline load and easily extend Snowflake’s capabilities

  • Connect to 750+ data and SaaS providers by using existing, live connections and pre-built connectors. 
  • Make the most of Snowflake with apps and AI products from Snowflake Marketplace that include everything from AI agents to graph analytics to cost optimization tools. 
  • Add budget flexibility and increase your buying power by bundling your data and SaaS spend.
Learn about Snowflake Marketplace
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Amplify impact

Distribute and commercialize your products on Snowflake Marketplace

Grow your revenue, increase margins and deliver the best customer experience by offering data, apps and AI products on Snowflake Marketplace.

Explore Marketplace for providers

Resources

Explore More About Applications and Collaboration

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Applications and Collaboration

Frequently Asked Questions

Learn about Snowflake Data Collaboration, Zero-Copy Cloning, Data Clean Rooms, and application integration in this FAQ section.

Snowflake allows users to connect to third-party and SaaS data through Snowflake Marketplace, pre-built connectors and through supporting various data integration tools, simplifying data acquisition and enrichment of existing data.

Snowflake’s data sharing allows you to share live access to your data with other teams or organizations without physically moving or copying it. The zero-ETL data sharing means consumers access the most current data directly, with governance and access controls managed by the data provider. Reader accounts can be used for consumers without a Snowflake account.

Snowflake's zero-copy cloning instantly creates copies of your databases, schemas, or tables without duplicating the underlying data. For application development, this means developers can quickly get isolated, production-like environments for development, testing and CI/CD, significantly speeding up deployment cycles and reducing storage costs.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms enable multiple parties to combine and analyze their data for joint insights without directly exposing or sharing raw, sensitive information with each other. Key benefits include enhanced privacy, the ability to derive richer insights from combined datasets, and increased security, as all analysis happens within a controlled environment.

Key advantages include:

Simple and secure data sharing: Zero-ETL sharing eliminates data silos and complex pipelines.

Faster development: Zero-copy cloning accelerates dev/test cycles for applications.

Monetization and discovery: Snowflake Marketplace allows discovering and monetizing data and applications.

Reduced complexity: A unified platform for data, applications, and AI streamlines architecture.

Snowflake reduces ETL costs and complexity through:

  • Secure data sharing eliminates the need to build and maintain ETL pipelines for sharing data, as consumers access live data directly.

  • Snowflake Marketplace provides direct access to third-party data, reducing integration efforts.

  • Zero-copy cloning lowers storage costs and speeds up environment provisioning for development and testing, avoiding data duplication.

  • Connectors and native integration simplify connecting to various data sources.

Where Data Does More

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