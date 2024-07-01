Predictive modeling for claims frequency and severity

Forecast the likelihood and potential cost of future claims based on historical data, enabling better financial planning and reserve allocation, and ensuring that insurers are prepared for future payouts.

Claims triage and prioritization

Machine learning models can help automatically triage claims, allowing insurers to prioritize high-value or high-risk claims for faster processing, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Claims outlier detection

Predictive models can attempt to identify less obvious high-cost claims early in the process, alerting claims professionals to the potential need to direct the claim to appropriately skilled resources. Such early intervention can help lower claim severity.

Fraud detection

Advanced analytics and machine learning models can detect unusual behaviors or inconsistencies in claims submissions, helping to flag and investigate suspicious claims before payouts are made.

Cost containment and leakage reduction

Analytics can identify areas where costs may be leaking due to unnecessary expenditures or inefficiencies in the claims process. Insurers can use this information to tighten their processes and reduce overall claims costs.

Text and sentiment analysis

Gen AI capabilities can help analyze unstructured data from claim notes, customer emails and call transcripts to glean insights into claim complexity, customer sentiment and potential dissatisfaction or fraud.

Litigation risk detection models

If a claim is flagged as being more likely to result in litigation, insurers can focus on negotiation and settlement strategies more aggressively, prioritize where claims can benefit from more experienced adjusters or develop more informed allocations of claim resources.

Claims settlement optimization

By analyzing historical claims settlement data, insurers can identify optimal settlement strategies that balance cost efficiency with customer satisfaction. This can include identifying cases where early settlement might be beneficial or where alternative dispute resolution methods could be more effective.

Customer experience and satisfaction

Analytics can help insurers understand the claims process from the customer's perspective, identifying bottlenecks or pain points. Such insights can drive claims process improvements, enhancing overall customer experience and loyalty.

Integration with external data

Integrating claims data with external sources — such as weather data for natural disaster claims or telematics data for auto insurance claims — can provide deeper insights into claim circumstances and validity, aiding in more accurate and fair assessments.