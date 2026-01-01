Snowflake Pricing
We keep pricing simple with a consumption-based pricing model. Explore the details of our pricing model and how you can easily understand costs. For a view of all specific pricing related information, view the consumption table and AI credit pricing.
Standard
An entry-level, introductory offering providing access to core functionality.
Includes
- All core platform functionality with fully managed elastic compute
- Security with automatic encryption of all data
- Snowpark
- Data sharing
- Optimized storage with compression and Time Travel
- + more
Enterprise
Most popular and addresses the needs of high-growth, large-scale customers.
ALL STANDARD EDITION FEATURES +
- Ability to use multi-cluster compute
- Granular governance and privacy controls
- Extended Time Travel windows
- + more
Business Critical
Offers functionality for highly regulated industries with regulations of sensitive data.
ALL ENTERPRISE EDITION FEATURES +
- Tri-Secret Secure
- Access to private connectivity
- Failover and failback for backup and disaster recovery
- + more
Virtual Private Snowflake
Virtual Private Snowflake (VPS) includes all the features of Business Critical Edition, but in a completely separate Snowflake environment, isolated from all other Snowflake accounts.
Optimized Storage
A monthly fee for data stored in Snowflake is calculated using the average amount of storage used per month, after compression, for data ingested into Snowflake.
There are two ways to buy the Snowflake Service: On-demand or pre-paid capacity.
On-Demand Storage
Pay for usage month-to-month.
Price shown above reflects the list price. To view capacity storage discounts, please refer to Table 3(a) in the Snowflake Service Consumption Table.
A fully managed product delivers simplicity and better TCO
Snowflake takes care of infrastructure management and provides the ease-of-use that only a unified, fully managed product can deliver.
Over 7,200 brands mobilize their data with Snowflake
Modernize your data ecosystem
Migrate to the AI Data Cloud
Moving from on-premises to the cloud or between clouds, Snowflake helps you have a seamless journey with low-risk and cost-effective AI-powered solutions.
- Free code conversion tools
- Ecosystem of migration partners
- Most critical data workloads enabled