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Snowflake Pricing

We keep pricing simple with a consumption-based pricing model. Explore the details of our pricing model and how you can easily understand costs. For a view of all specific pricing related information, view the consumption table and AI credit pricing.

Standard

An entry-level, introductory offering providing access to core functionality.

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Includes

  • All core platform functionality with fully managed elastic compute
  • Security with automatic encryption of all data
  • Snowpark
  • Data sharing
  • Optimized storage with compression and Time Travel
  • + more
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Enterprise

Most popular and addresses the needs of high-growth, large-scale customers.

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ALL STANDARD EDITION FEATURES +

  • Ability to use multi-cluster compute
  • Granular governance and privacy controls
  • Extended Time Travel windows
  • + more
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Most Popular

Business Critical

Offers functionality for highly regulated industries with regulations of sensitive data.

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ALL ENTERPRISE EDITION FEATURES +

  • Tri-Secret Secure
  • Access to private connectivity
  • Failover and failback for backup and disaster recovery
  • + more
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Virtual Private Snowflake

Virtual Private Snowflake (VPS) includes all the features of Business Critical Edition, but in a completely separate Snowflake environment, isolated from all other Snowflake accounts.

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Optimized Storage

A monthly fee for data stored in Snowflake is calculated using the average amount of storage used per month, after compression, for data ingested into Snowflake.

There are two ways to buy the Snowflake Service: On-demand or pre-paid capacity.

Use the Pricing Calculator

On-Demand Storage

Pay for usage month-to-month.

Price shown above reflects the list price. To view capacity storage discounts, please refer to Table 3(a) in the Snowflake Service Consumption Table.

A fully managed product delivers simplicity and better TCO

Snowflake takes care of infrastructure management and provides the ease-of-use that only a unified, fully managed product can deliver.

Pricing feature table
Pricing feature table

Over 7,200 brands mobilize their data with Snowflake

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Drive more efficiency with Snowflake

Whether you’re just getting started with Snowflake or looking to get the most out of your existing deployment, check out these resources to help you forecast, understand and optimize costs.

Modernize your data ecosystem

Migrate to the AI Data Cloud

Moving from on-premises to the cloud or between clouds, Snowflake helps you have a seamless journey with low-risk and cost-effective AI-powered solutions.

  • Free code conversion tools
  • Ecosystem of migration partners
  • Most critical data workloads enabled
Visit the Migration Hub

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo