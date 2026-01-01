Snowflake Security Hub

Snowflake is committed to the security of our customers and their data. We partner with HackerOne to run a private vulnerability disclosure program to work with security researchers to address vulnerabilities in a secure and coordinated manner. Researchers' contributions help us identify and resolve potential issues before they can be exploited. If a researcher discovers a security vulnerability in any Snowflake products, services or systems, owned or hosted by or on behalf of Snowflake, we highly encourage it to be reported to us. Please refer to Snowflake's Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) for additional details.

Snowflake’s process for responsible vulnerability management and disclosure is a key component of our ongoing commitment to robust and transparent cybersecurity. In accordance with Snowflake’s CVE Policy, we publish CVEs for software and code that is developed and redistributed by us through open source channels. In-scope issues trigger a security advisory, patch development and a review with details on the vulnerability and its fix. When applicable, Snowflake’s CVEs are published on Snowflake’s Security Bulletins page and on cve.org, managed by MITRE, a trusted global resource for security professionals.