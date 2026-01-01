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Snowflake Security Hub
Proactive, enterprise-grade security capabilities for data and AI — built-in, not bolted on.
Secure agent access
Reduce risk across agentic workflows with Cortex AI Guardrails. Monitor security posture and automatically block threats with the Snowflake Trust Center.
Enterprise-grade defense in depth
Simplify compliance with Tri-Secret Secure, data exfiltration prevention, multi-party approvals, automated role-based access control and ransomware-resilient backups.
Built-in trust
Automate security workflows with Snowflake CoCo. Protect data and AI workloads with integrated controls and oversight through the Snowflake Trust Center.
Snowflake’sUnique Security Benefits
Native security posture management
Automatically resolve complex alerts and accelerate response times with AI-driven remediation in the Snowflake Trust Center.
Always-on threat prevention
Defend your AI data estate against malicious IPs, leaked credentials and evolving prompt injection attacks.
Advanced data encryption and key control
Achieve sovereignty over your AI and data with Tri-Secret Secure — combining Snowflake-managed and customer-managed encryption keys.
Mature access control model
Simplify governance for agentic workflows with consistent, hierarchical access control that provides granular visibility and management across every layer.
Enterprise-grade immutable backups
Safeguard data and AI integrity from ransomware attacks, accidental deletion and unauthorized modification with immutable Write Once, Read Many backups.
Built-in AI security
Unify your security layer to govern autonomous agents with Cortex AI Guardrails — actively filtering harmful LLM responses to secure generative AI.
PARTNERS
SNOWFLAKE SECURITY COMPLIANCE
Certifications and compliance
Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards demonstrating a strong commitment to security, compliance and data protection, including:
- ISO 27001
- SOC 1 & 2 Type 2
- FedRAMP Moderate and High
- DoD IL4 and IL5
- PCI-DSS
- HITRUST
- TISAX
- ITAR
Visit our self-service Compliance Center
CISA secure by design pledge
Snowflake is committed to transparency and enhancing customer security through the seven Secure by Design (SbD) pledge areas defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).
Infrastructure security and resilience
Built natively for the cloud, Snowflake uses modern cloud-based security technologies to provide a secure, resilient and highly configurable platform. This allows Snowflake customers to confidently rely on the service for their most critical and demanding data workloads.
customers trust SnowflakeFor security and compliance
Vulnerability Reporting and Disclosure
Snowflake is committed to the security of our customers and their data. We partner with HackerOne to run a private vulnerability disclosure program to work with security researchers to address vulnerabilities in a secure and coordinated manner. Researchers' contributions help us identify and resolve potential issues before they can be exploited. If a researcher discovers a security vulnerability in any Snowflake products, services or systems, owned or hosted by or on behalf of Snowflake, we highly encourage it to be reported to us. Please refer to Snowflake's Vulnerability Disclosure Policy (VDP) for additional details.
Snowflake’s process for responsible vulnerability management and disclosure is a key component of our ongoing commitment to robust and transparent cybersecurity. In accordance with Snowflake’s CVE Policy, we publish CVEs for software and code that is developed and redistributed by us through open source channels. In-scope issues trigger a security advisory, patch development and a review with details on the vulnerability and its fix. When applicable, Snowflake’s CVEs are published on Snowflake’s Security Bulletins page and on cve.org, managed by MITRE, a trusted global resource for security professionals.
If you are a customer and have a password or account issue, please contact Snowflake support.