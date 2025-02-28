Some 70% of organizations are actively exploring or implementing large language model (LLM) use cases, but fewer than a third of generative AI experiments have made it into production. A common hurdle? The inability to access and leverage the data crucial for running AI applications effectively.
Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 virtual events dive into the challenges and myriad opportunities offered by AI. These industry-specific virtual events are ideal for professionals and leaders who want to learn how to overcome data and AI implementation obstacles, scale AI with confidence and achieve successful business outcomes.
Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases and strategies for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will provide strategic insight and practical tips for optimizing an AI strategy, demos for key use cases and best practices.
First up are Accelerate events for the financial services and manufacturing industries, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Why attend Accelerate Financial Services?
Accelerate Financial Services kicks off on Thursday, March 6, at 11 a.m. PT. This virtual event will showcase how leading financial services organizations are accelerating business and technology outcomes with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.
With the theme “How to Architect for Data and AI ROI,” Accelerate Financial Services will take attendees through the end-to-end data lifecycle — from ingesting data and building modern data pipelines to enabling self-service data insights and discovery and architecting for AI success.
"Coming into this year, we're seeing a much more measured approach to AI. Customers are validating that their data foundations are in place. They are asking: What is the business value, the ROI of these solutions? And are they driving improved customer journeys and generating expected revenue, in the initial flurry of leveraging gen AI?” — Lorraine Knerr, Global Head of Generative AI and Data Solutions, Architecture and Strategy, AWS
Attendees will hear directly from industry executives, learn best practices from customer success stories and see live product demos for both data and AI use cases.
The agenda highlights include opportunities to:
Gain insights from industry leaders: Hear experts from Capital One, Northwestern Mutual and AWS discuss the headwinds and opportunities that executives in the financial services sector need to consider when designing an enterprise data and AI strategy that aligns with long-term business goals.
Hear about best practices to modernize data pipelines: See how organizations such as DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) and Clover are leveraging Snowflake to modernize their data stack. Hear about enabled use cases, including transaction analytics and trade reporting. And learn about the key outcomes, including reduced platform costs, complexity and outages, that resulted from moving to Snowflake.
Explore cutting-edge data and AI use cases: 2025 is the year of data and AI convergence. Hear how organizations are ensuring that the right type of data is being accessed to power AI use cases, while also leveraging AI to make data use cases better and more efficient. And see an AI demo for claims automation that streamlines the highly manual and time-intensive workflow related to unstructured data.
Learn best practices to leverage the AI Data Cloud: Watch Snowflake’s financial industry experts demo products that showcase how customers are simplifying data foundations, redefining AI strategies with ROI in mind and creating impactful internal and commercial data and AI use cases.
Register for Accelerate Financial Services now.
Why attend Accelerate Manufacturing?
Accelerate Manufacturing starts on Thursday, March 27, at 11 a.m. PT. This virtual event will showcase how leading manufacturing organizations are driving operational efficiencies, supply chain resilience and product innovation with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.
Attendees will learn about real-world use cases, hear customer success stories and discover the latest AI/ML innovations empowering manufacturers to scale smarter, faster and more securely.
Agenda highlights include opportunities to discover:
Insights from industry leaders: Join industry leaders from Snowflake, AWS and Deloitte as they discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of manufacturing. Discover expert strategies for navigating industry changes and ways in which Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud helps manufacturers unlock insights, boost efficiency and scale digital transformation.
Quality and efficiency with AI: Learn how manufacturers are leveraging AI to optimize production processes, improve quality control and streamline operations. Hear directly from experts at HighByte about best practices and how their AI-driven solutions, enabled by Snowflake, are transforming shop floor performance and delivering measurable business outcomes.
Resilient and efficient supply chains: See how manufacturers are partnering with Snowflake and leveraging Blue Yonder’s solutions built on Snowflake to optimize data sharing, enhance supply chain visibility and improve decision-making. Hear from joint customer GXO Logistics about how it’s building more resilient and efficient supply chains, with significant business results.
The value of data: Discover how manufacturers are partnering with Snowflake and Mendix to enhance supply chain visibility, democratize data access and streamline application development. Explore proven methods for scaling digital transformation and driving collaboration across teams using AI-powered tools.
About the Amazon Web Services and Snowflake partnership
AWS and Snowflake enable a unified data and AI strategy, helping organizations ingest, transform and share data at scale and powering critical workloads across analytics, data engineering, AI and app development. With fully managed infrastructure, businesses gain simplicity, scalability and governance while leveraging integrated AI services, and real-time collaboration capabilities. Organizations do more with their data and reach AI-driven insights faster with Snowflake and AWS.
Learn more about how Snowflake and AWS work together.
Ready to Accelerate your business?
Register now to reserve your spot for Accelerate Financial Services and Accelerate Manufacturing.