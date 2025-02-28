Some 70% of organizations are actively exploring or implementing large language model (LLM) use cases, but fewer than a third of generative AI experiments have made it into production. A common hurdle? The inability to access and leverage the data crucial for running AI applications effectively.

Snowflake’s Accelerate 2025 virtual events dive into the challenges and myriad opportunities offered by AI. These industry-specific virtual events are ideal for professionals and leaders who want to learn how to overcome data and AI implementation obstacles, scale AI with confidence and achieve successful business outcomes.

Sessions will spotlight the latest industry trends, innovative use cases and strategies for creating a winning enterprise data and AI strategy with ROI at the forefront. Snowflake experts, customers and partners will provide strategic insight and practical tips for optimizing an AI strategy, demos for key use cases and best practices.

First up are Accelerate events for the financial services and manufacturing industries, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).