REPORT
Snowflake Native Apps
From development to distribution to monetization,
build your app — as well as your business — natively in the AI Data Cloud.
Drive Revenue andDistribute Your Apps
With Snowflake Marketplace you can publish your app once, and deliver it to thousands of organizations in the Data Cloud, helping customers across clouds and regions easily find, try and buy your apps.
*Distribution capabilities are in General Available on AWS, Azure and GCP
Build Faster, Deploy More Easily, Operate Effortlessly
Avoid the complex costs that come from multiple services and the manual expertise required to optimize. Switch to a fully managed service to efficiently support users and workload while reducing time and effort.*
With Snowflake Native App Framework’s support for Snowpark Container Services,** you can bring sophisticated logic, AI/ML models and compute to your app, and boost your development time to value.
*Snowflake Native App Framework in general availability on AWS, Azure and GCP
**In general availability on AWS, public preview on Azure
Secured Data + Controlled Code = Accelerated Adoption
Since a Snowflake Native App runs in the customer's account, there is no need for customers to move or provide external access to their data. This results in happier security teams, reduced procurement hurdles and faster time to value for customers.
Developer Quickstarts
Follow along with Snowflake's Quickstart Tutorials to get you up and running with Snowflake Native Apps or join the Snowflake Native Apps Forum to connect with other developers.