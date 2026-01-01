Environmental, Social, and Governance at Snowflake

Carbon Disclosure Project
Snowflake discloses environmental data through CDP, demonstrating transparency in climate impact and emissions reporting.
Company
Snowflake strives to promote sustainability in our operations and products. We value the diversity of our workforce and are dedicated to doing what's best for our customers, partners and the community.
We’re committed to transparency of environmental data related to our business operations and science-based greenhouse gas emissions reductions.
We foster an inclusive, performance-based work environment that fuels innovation.
We are committed to building strong corporate governance that supports long-term value creation.
Snowflake’s annual carbon emissions footprint, in addition to related data and policies, is available through our CDP and Ecovadis questionnaires. Snowflake has also set science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets validated through SBTi. See the Disclosures section above for more information.
At Snowflake we believe individual accountability and diverse perspectives fuel innovation. By building relationships with nonprofits and educational institutions, we bring underrepresented talent into our pipeline, and our benefits support our people at every life stage.
Snowflake’s Board of Directors oversees Snowflake’s environmental and sustainability matters. Read the charter.