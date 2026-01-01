Trail Maps
Whitepapers, articles, and blogs from Snowflake Services Delivery: Expert points-of-view for success with the AI Data Cloud
As Snowflake's transformation engine, Services Delivery leverages elite product expertise to accelerate customer journeys, driving desired results and building the bridge to AI.
Snowflake experts align your goals with a strategic data roadmap—assessing your landscape, defining key use cases, and designing a phased architecture to deliver measurable results.
Solution Architects design your optimal Snowflake architecture, delivering a blueprint and best practices to build your first use case.
Snowflake migration experts deliver low-risk, accelerated migrations using SnowConvert to streamline scoping, planning, and execution in close collaboration with trusted Partners.
As trusted advisors, we help customers continue innovation by driving AI Data Cloud adoption, optimizing performance, and scaling AI and advanced features to deliver measurable value.
Core data platforms, analytics systems, and AI solutions that power a customer's most essential business functions.
First-to-market innovations that fast-track a customer's ability to set themselves apart from their competitors and gain a competitive edge.
Med- to large-scale, high-stakes migrations where customers are moving critical data, AI/ML workloads, and applications.
Snowflake Services Delivery offerings enable organizations to maximize the value of their data through AI, advanced analytics, and modern business applications - focusing on innovation, automation, and enhanced data products to accelerate business outcomes.
WEBINAR
Capital One leverages tokenization to further secure its data without compromising performance. In this session learn how companies can tokenize their data using Capital One Databolt within their Snowflake environment.