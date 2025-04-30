In-house experts can help you deploy with confidence
Leading enterprises rely on the AI Data Cloud to power the end-to-end data lifecycle, from ingestion to sharing, so they can innovate faster and do more with their data.
The number of Forbes Global 2000 companies that use Snowflake1
EASY
From effortless onboarding and operations, to low maintenance management, to easy-to-optimize savings, Snowflake provides a single, fully-managed platform for all your data.
When you have multiple services, it can be hard to understand total operating costs. Switch to a fully managed service that helps lower operational expenses.
CONNECTED
With a platform that’s interoperable out of the box, sharing across clouds is lightning fast.
Tap into industry and technical expertise, and maximize Snowflake’s flexibility without the cost, risk and challenge of connecting disparate systems.
Snowflake Marketplace offers a wide variety of data, data services and Snowflake Native Apps from some of the world’s leading companies.
Advertising, Media & Entertainment
Merkle Improves Customer Experiences While Providing Data Governance and Security
Merkle, a dentsu company, consolidates sensitive data and collaborates with clients in Snowflake, resulting in a more efficient, trusted data environment that expedites data access and reduces risk.
“With Snowflake, I can empower smart people to bring AI to life in one place. Cortex is a one-stop shop. It scales, it’s easy, and the data stays 100% in Snowflake’s environment.”
Thomas Bodenski
COO & Chief Data & Analytics Officer, TS Imagine
Pfizer accelerates insights and processes data 4x faster with Snowpark
By migrating to Snowflake, this pharma giant has unified business units with greater access to insights and seamless data sharing — all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).
Trusted
Snowflake services and accounts are designed for security, lowering the risk of vulnerabilities and breaches with features that help customers configure comprehensive levels of security for their data and users.
Switch to a single governance model with comprehensive compliance, security and privacy controls that are universally enforced.
Snowflake supports globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards like FedRAMP High, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST and more.
Snowflake Compliance Certifications include:
Why Snowflake
Snowflake is a cloud-agnostic platform and runs on the three major public cloud providers:
This gives you the flexibility to choose the cloud provider that best suits your strategy.
Snowflake uses a flexible, consumption-based pricing model. Costs are based on two main components:
Compute: For compute resources, Snowflake employs a consumption-based model.
Storage: Storage costs are based on the amount of data (measured in terabytes per month) stored within Snowflake.
This model allows you to scale resources independently and optimize costs. Learn more about Snowflake pricing.
Yes, Snowflake offers a multi-cloud and cross-region experience. It runs on major cloud platforms (AWS, Azure and Google Cloud) across numerous global regions, providing flexibility, seamless data sharing and replication capabilities independent of the underlying cloud.
Snowflake has robust, enterprise-grade security and governance features built-in. This includes end-to-end encryption, granular role-based access control (RBAC), network policies, multi-factor authentication and comprehensive data governance capabilities (like data masking, tagging and access history) often managed through Snowflake Horizon Catalog.
Yes, Snowflake provides strong built-in support for AI and machine learning. Through Snowflake Cortex, you can access large language models (LLMs) and other AI-powered functions. Additionally, Snowpark ML allows users to build, train and deploy custom ML models using Python within Snowflake, keeping data secure and integrated.
You can visit our customer stories page or Inside the AI Data Cloud, the Snowflake blog, to read about customer success stories, case studies and use case examples.
