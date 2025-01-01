PARTNERS
Snowflake Partner Network
Unlock the potential of the AI Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Whether you’re looking for integrated technologies or certified services partners to help migrate or maximize your Snowflake deployment, the Snowflake Partner Network is the place to start.
AI Data Cloud Product Partners
Easily connect to any tool or application with Snowflake’s open, extensible technology. AI Data Cloud product partners help customers maximize Snowflake’s flexibility, performance and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights — without the cost, risk and challenge of connecting disparate, legacy systems.
AI Data Cloud Services Partners
Snowflake services partners provide industry experience, technical expertise and strategic best practices that help joint customers mitigate risks and drive business value with Snowflake throughout their entire data and AI journey.
Cloud Partners
With a global approach to cloud computing, Snowflake is available on AWS, Azure and GCP in countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan. Customers enjoy a single, seamless experience thanks to deep integrations with our cloud partners and their respective regions.
Hear From
Our Customers
With the Powered by Snowflake program, we are bringing the Aladdin AI Data Cloud to market to address the evolving needs of the investment management community with the goal of making data more accessible and actionable.
Daniel Gourvitch
The Powered by Snowflake program’s workshops focused on design optimization and access controls enabled Instacart to significantly accelerate the development timeline for our new retailer insights tools.
Dustin Pearce
The Powered by Snowflake program enables Adobe to unlock more use cases with a single application powered by a unified technology stack and serve true one-to-one customer journeys at scale with speed.
VP of Product
We're bringing the data into Snowflake and enabling that data within ThoughtSpot. The reason why Embrace is so exciting is that we could use live connectivity or direct connectivity to jumpstart our project.
Priya Mysore
Combining the great self-service and easy-to-use capabilities of Qlik Sense, with the incredible performance and low maintenance of Snowflake, has allowed us to spread the use of analytics at DocuSign to over 90% of the organization.
Marcus Laanen
Tableau and Snowflake allowed us to put data into the fingertips of non-analysts and business leaders, so they can get actual insights from data without having to run SQL.
Cathy Tanimura
