Feature
Snowflake Openflow
Connect your most critical data and scale your integrations with confidence — all in a single, trusted platform.
Build with powerful extensibility
Flexibly connect your most critical data to meet business demands.
Turbocharge ELT for AI
Unlock ELT pipelines to empower AI agents to make decisions at machine speed, leaving no data behind.
Scale with ease
Create scalable, enterprise-ready integrations with flexible deployment, automated observability and unified governance.
DEPLOY CONNECTORS EASILY
Connect data sources faster and smarter with Cortex Code
Cortex Code makes it simple to install, manage and troubleshoot your Openflow connectors — no deep expertise required. Get your data flowing to Snowflake in less time and with fewer errors.
Connect data from key sources to Snowflake without having to manage every setting or configuration yourself.
Control your pipeline so routine tasks like starting, stopping or rotating credentials never slow you down.
Monitor exactly which connectors are deployed and what each one is doing at any point in time.
Discover your data estate automatically so you always know what’s connected and where your data lives.
Enhance extensibility
Connect critical data to power business demands
Facilitate open and interoperable architecture. Move data to data lakes and lakehouses, and easily adapt to new industry standards like Apache Iceberg.
Unify structured and unstructured, batch and streaming data movement into one platform with connectors across SaaS, OLTP databases, event streams, files storages and much more.
Simplify key data integrations with dozens of out-of-the-box connectors and hundreds of processors.
Build custom connectors that run seamlessly on Snowflake's managed platform with an inherently open, extensible foundation.
Empower AI
Fast-track AI deployment with ELT
Work with multi-modal data directly from the source, including SharePoint, Slack, Box and Google Drive.
Comply with source system access control list (ACL) and carry consistent user permissions with the source.
Communicate in near-real time and bi-directionally with streaming and continuous data movement (via HTTP listeners and publishers).
- Built-in Snowflake Cortex capabilities can parse and pre-process the unstructured files before writing to Snowflake — all in one platform.
Simplify operations
Scale with confidence
Get full control over where your integration pipelines run with ease of use, governance and transparency.
You decide where to deploy integration pipelines: via Snowflake-managed infrastructure or bring your own cloud (BYOC) within your VPCs closer to where your source systems are.
Reduce operational burden no matter where your pipeline is deployed.
Know where your data and pipelines come from — and what happens to them — every step of the way thanks to full data lineage.
Get enterprise-grade governance, including advanced role-based access control (RBAC).
Snowflake Openflow Overview
Powered by open source
Openflow supercharges Apache NiFi with enterprise-ready governance, security, deployment flexibility and observability.
Openflow connectors
Highly curated, managed, secured and governed against source systems, Openflow connectors are easily extensible and customizable with processor components.
Openflow Service and API
Openflow service and API runs in Snowflake as a managed service, allowing you to provision and manage data pipelines easily with an intuitive UI. Get a unified user experience with deep observability via the Connector Dashboard, including real-time monitoring and alerts, DAG visualization and refresh history information.
Deployment and runtime
Run the Openflow connectors and pipelines in the environment. You can execute in your own VPC via bring your own cloud (BYOC) deployment, generally available on AWS, or Snowflake deployment, managed with Snowpark Container Services (SPCS), generally available on AWS, Azure and GCP.
"Snowflake Openflow connector for Kafka will allow us to establish the advanced data processing fabric necessary to perform sophisticated in-flight transformations on high-velocity data and to dynamically route events to different Snowflake tables."
Venkat Kotla
Chief Technology Officer, Securonix
Snowflake Openflow
Frequently Asked Questions
Find answers here about Snowflake Openflow features, Apache NiFi, and how it can streamline your data pipelines.
Snowflake Openflow is a managed integration service built on Apache NiFi. It is designed to connect critical data sources, supporting structured and unstructured data. Run Openflow in your own cloud environment for control, or choose Snowflake-managed deployment to reduce operational burdens.
Snowflake Openflow is built on Apache NiFi, leveraging its robust data flow capabilities. This means you can use familiar NiFi processors and controller services alongside Snowflake-specific components. These components include advanced governance and control, observability and the option to run and deploy integrations in your cloud or via Snowflake Deployment with Snowpark Container Services. Both of these services are managed by Snowflake.
Openflow is designed to handle a wide array of data, including structured, semi-structured, and unstructured (text, images, audio, video, sensor data). It offers connectors for various SaaS platforms (e.g., Google Ads, Meta Ads, SharePoint, Box), databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL), streaming services (Kafka, Kinesis), and more.
Openflow facilitates the near real-time ingestion of multimodal and unstructured data from sources like Google Drive or SharePoint. The connectors provide built-in capabilities to extract, preprocess (using Snowflake Cortex LLM functions), load and activate unstructured data directly in the ETL pipeline. This makes the data readily available for AI processing and applications, such as building "chat with your data" experiences using Snowflake Cortex AI.
Snowflake Openflow is a managed service that offers customers options to run their deployment via Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) or via Snowflake deployment. BYOC runs the integration within your own cloud environment — currently available in AWS commercial regions and deployed in your Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). This gives you more control over your data and network. Snowflake manages the Openflow service itself, including the UI, observability and APIs for deploying and managing runtimes. With Snowflake deployment (generally available on AWS, Azure and GCP), all deployments and runtimes are managed by Snowflake.
Snowflake Openflow BYOC is generally available in all AWS commercial regions, and Snowflake Openflow deployment is generally available on all AWS, Azure and GCP commercial deployments.