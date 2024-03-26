In 2023, we held our first Accelerate event to explore industry trends, track data and technology innovations in financial services, and lay out data strategy case studies for the industry. This year, we are expanding to five industry events featuring leaders sharing insights relevant to advertising, media and entertainment; manufacturing; healthcare and life sciences; financial services; and retail and consumer goods.

Accelerate Manufacturing and Accelerate Advertising, Media and Entertainment are one-day virtual events in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), both featuring experienced Snowflake subject matter experts. Join technology and business leaders from AWS, Acxiom, TransUnion, Cummins and more to discover executive priorities, best practices and the biggest data and AI challenges that are top of mind for 2024.