In 2023, we held our first Accelerate event to explore industry trends, track data and technology innovations in financial services, and lay out data strategy case studies for the industry. This year, we are expanding to five industry events featuring leaders sharing insights relevant to advertising, media and entertainment; manufacturing; healthcare and life sciences; financial services; and retail and consumer goods.
Accelerate Manufacturing and Accelerate Advertising, Media and Entertainment are one-day virtual events in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), both featuring experienced Snowflake subject matter experts. Join technology and business leaders from AWS, Acxiom, TransUnion, Cummins and more to discover executive priorities, best practices and the biggest data and AI challenges that are top of mind for 2024.
Why attend Accelerate Advertising, Media & Entertainment?
Accelerate Advertising, Media & Entertainment is a virtual event held on March 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Join to learn how a wide range of media companies are traversing this continually tumultuous industry to align with an ongoing raft of regulations, keep abreast of ever-shifting customer behavior, and experiment with breakthrough technologies such as AI and large language models to accelerate business transformation. Here’s what to expect:
- State of the union: Hear directly from Bill Stratton, Global Head, Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake, as he shares an overview of the Media Data Cloud, and how Snowflake enables organizations to simplify, scale and accelerate their data transformation.
- Simplifying the data foundation: Hear from data clean room experts and customers on how the power of the Media Data Cloud enables them to securely collaborate with partners on a single platform via data clean rooms, enhancing the governance framework while establishing the essential connected foundation for their business.
- Scaling with applications: Get a deep dive — including partner demos — into how businesses are generating new revenue and monetization opportunities by building applications on the Snowflake platform and scaling their businesses by making their applications available on Snowflake Marketplace.
- Accelerating AI success: See some of the latest advancements in traditional and generative AI on Snowflake. And learn about some of the ways advertising, media and entertainment companies can tap into the power of AI to grow their enterprise.
- Executive panel: Hear industry leaders across the advertising ecosystem discuss how they partner with Snowflake to drive data, technology and organizational transformation within their companies to solve business challenges, and where they see the industry moving.
To learn more about the latest data and AI trends, read our new report, Data Trends 2024.
Why Attend Accelerate Manufacturing?
Accelerate Manufacturing is a virtual event held on April 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Join to get hands-on guidance from industry leaders, including demos on using AI to simplify data foundations, amplify data collaborations and otherwise strategically navigate a historically complex industry. Here’s what to expect:
- State of the union: Hear Tim Long, Global Industry GTM Lead for Manufacturing at Snowflake, break down the many ways the Manufacturing Data Cloud can accelerate data and AI transformation initiatives — simplifying, scaling and accelerating your enterprise data strategy to meet your business objectives.
- Simplifying the data foundation: Learn how organizations seeking a more robust enterprise data strategy are partnering with Snowflake to break down the complexity of their data foundation. Hear how, by joining data on a single platform, they’re enhancing security and governance controls — and boosting connectivity and resilience.
- Scaling with applications: See demos of how leading manufacturers are turning to Snowflake to help translate valuable internal and external data into business, achieving commercial outcomes through data apps built on the Snowflake platformand making them available on Snowflake Marketplace.
- Accelerating AI success: Discover how organizations are building AI strategies with cloud and enterprise data, and where Snowflake fits into the transformation journey. Hear about key use cases being applied with gen AI, and where the industry will likely invest and apply gen AI over the next three to five years.
- Executive panel: Watch industry leaders discuss how they are driving data, technology and organizational transformation to solve business challenges. Learn how they have partnered with Snowflake, and where they see the industry moving.
To learn more about the latest data and AI trends, read our new report, Data Trends 2024.
About the Amazon Web Services and Snowflake relationship
Snowflake and AWS enable organizations to turn their data into a competitive advantage. Snowflake on AWS provides one unified, secure platform for organizations to efficiently transform, share and analyze data seamlessly with a simplified architecture. With this powerful foundation, organizations can securely collaborate and mobilize their data to tackle intensive workloads such as machine learning, generative AI and app development. Snowflake and AWS have created deep, native integrations and developed industry-specific solutions to empower customers to achieve more with their data. Over 7,500 Snowflake customers (as of January 31, 2024), including Fortune 500 organizations, are using Snowflake on AWS to advance generative AI strategies, increase insights and develop faster, and drive business growth.
To learn more about how Snowflake and AWS work together, visit the partnership page here.
Ready to Accelerate?
Register now to reserve your spot for Accelerate Advertising, Media & Entertainment and Accelerate Manufacturing.