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FEATURE
Snowflake Unistore
Unite transactional and analytical data in a single database, with Snowflake security and governance capabilities built in. No separate systems. No data movement required.
Overview
Unify your data to simplify your operations
Run transactional workloads directly in Snowflake right alongside your analytics.
Eliminate separate databases
Retire siloed transactional databases and the ETL pipelines between them.
Centralize governance and security
Apply one governance and security model to every row, whether it’s written by an app or read by an analyst.
Join app and analytical data in one query
Query transactional and analytical data in the same statement without replication or waiting for data to land.
How It Works
One database for the apps that write data and the teams that analyze it
Unistore’s hybrid tables store your data so you can handle fast, row-level reads and writes natively in Snowflake.
They work alongside your existing Snowflake tables, and you can query across both in a single statement.
Use Cases
Streamline your development with hybrid tables
Track the status of your workflows and data pipelines directly in Snowflake, with consistent updates across tables.
- Serve pre-computed results to apps and APIs directly from Snowflake. No reverse ETL or separate serving database.
- Build call center tools, configuration apps and agentic workflows, right where your analytical data already lives.
Snowflake Unistore
Frequently Asked Questions
Have questions about Snowflake Unistore? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.
Unistore is Snowflake's capability for running transactional and analytical workloads in a single database. It uses hybrid tables to support fast row-level reads and writes alongside your existing Snowflake tables.
Hybrid tables are a Snowflake table type optimized for transactional workloads, with fast single-row lookups, inserts, updates and deletes. They can be joined with standard Snowflake tables in the same query.
Common use cases include workflow and pipeline state management, low-latency data serving and lightweight transactional apps like call center tools or document processing workflows.
Hybrid tables use a compute-and-storage billing model. Pricing is based on warehouse usage and storage consumed.