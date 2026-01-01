Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you.

Register free
Platform
Overview
CoCoCortex AIMarketplaceNotebooksOpenflowHorizon CatalogHorizon ContextSnowflake TrailSnowflake PostgresAdaptive Compute
Compliance, Security, Discovery & Governance FinOpsObservabilityWell-Architected Framework
Resources
FEATURE

Snowflake Unistore

Unite transactional and analytical data in a single database, with Snowflake security and governance capabilities built in. No separate systems. No data movement required.

Snowflake unistore
Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster
BLOG POST

Announcing a new performance breakthrough for Unistore

Unistore just got a whole lot faster and more cost-effective. Read about the enhancements we announced at Snowflake Summit 2026.

Overview

Unify your data to simplify your operations

Run transactional workloads directly in Snowflake right alongside your analytics.

snowflake-datatbase

Eliminate separate databases

Retire siloed transactional databases and the ETL pipelines between them.

governance

Centralize governance and security

Apply one governance and security model to every row, whether it’s written by an app or read by an analyst.

Cost Savings

Join app and analytical data in one query

Query transactional and analytical data in the same statement without replication or waiting for data to land.

How It Works

One database for the apps that write data and the teams that analyze it

Unistore’s hybrid tables store your data so you can handle fast, row-level reads and writes natively in Snowflake. 

They work alongside your existing Snowflake tables, and you can query across both in a single statement.

Get started with hybrid tables
Streamline your development with hybrid tables

Use Cases

Streamline your development with hybrid tables

  • Track the status of your workflows and data pipelines directly in Snowflake, with consistent updates across tables.

  • Serve pre-computed results to apps and APIs directly from Snowflake. No reverse ETL or separate serving database. 
  • Build call center tools, configuration apps and agentic workflows, right where your analytical data already lives.

Explore Transactions

Customers

Leaders Simplify with Unistore

Financial Services

MarketWise Reduces Costs and Ops Burden While Accelerating Insights with Snowflake Hybrid Tables

Read the story

  • 50% less infrastructure and development for data ingestion
  • 35% reduced infrastructure costs
Read the case study
Truck driver smiling while leaning out a window
Panther Labs logo
Roofstock logo
Careviso logo
Powerschool logo
Mutual of Omaha logo

Snowflake Unistore

Frequently Asked Questions

Have questions about Snowflake Unistore? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.

Unistore is Snowflake's capability for running transactional and analytical workloads in a single database. It uses hybrid tables to support fast row-level reads and writes alongside your existing Snowflake tables.

Hybrid tables are a Snowflake table type optimized for transactional workloads, with fast single-row lookups, inserts, updates and deletes. They can be joined with standard Snowflake tables in the same query.

Common use cases include workflow and pipeline state management, low-latency data serving and lightweight transactional apps like call center tools or document processing workflows.

Hybrid tables use a compute-and-storage billing model. Pricing is based on warehouse usage and storage consumed.

Where Data Does More

Start for free
Watch a demo

* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon