advertising, media & entertainment
overview
SportsImprove Engagement and Lifetime Value
Industry Solutions

AI Data Cloud forAdvertising, Media and Entertainment

Break down data silos, overcome complexity and maintain secure data collaboration across the advertising, media and entertainment landscape. Tap into an open, interoperable ecosystem that personalizes audience experiences and maintains data governance and privacy.

Watch now:

The AI Data Cloud for Advertising, Media and Entertainment

Leading media brands choose Snowflake to mobilize their data

Overview

Modernize your enterprise data and AI strategy

The world’s biggest media, entertainment and advertising companies are simplifying access to their data, enabling secure data collaboration, powering advanced ML and analytics, and deploying agentic AI applications with Snowflake.

Platform diagram

Easily bring your data and AI strategies to life

Streamline workflows, power business-critical use cases and even uncover new commercial strategies with a single, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds.

Connect to the media ecosystem

Seamlessly collaborate with publishers, adtech and martech providers, top data solutions enterprises and more to uncover new audience insights, optimize campaign performance and monetize content more effectively.

Trust Snowflake to protect your most valuable asset — your data

Use AI and large language models within Snowflake’s security perimeter, with built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, so you can innovate with confidence.

VIDEO

How Warner Brothers Discovery Uses Snowflake to Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

use cases

Build open, interoperable ecosystems

Privacy-first advertising

Next-gen audience analytics

Expand partnerships

Boost ad value

Boost the value of your ads with personalized, privacy-preserving campaigns

Via security-enabled, AI-powered collaboration features and Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, business and technical users alike can connect with partners and customers on sensitive data. 

Gain unique insights

Increase audience engagement with the power of AI

Create hyper-personalized experiences — from in-platform streaming recommendations to tailored ads — by maximizing audience insights from structured, unstructured and semi-structured data.

Amplify your impact

Connect with the media and advertising ecosystem

Build an AI-powered data infrastructure and product suite that brings your data and apps directly to your customers. Enable clients to access your tools and technology where their data lives — in Snowflake — removing the need to move data between platforms.

CUSTOMERS

Leading companies lead with Snowflake

Spotlighting Use Cases Across Sub-Industries

Media & Publishers

Agencies, Adtech & Martech

Sports & Entertainment

Accelerate advertising revenue

Optimize revenue by connecting your owned channels, adtech and martech providers and advertisers on Snowflake with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.

Boost audience engagement and lifetime value with AI

With the latest in AI, build a view of your audiences by connecting  touchpoints from cross-channel engagements — from in-app streaming to linear to web.

Build AI Agents that protect intellectual property

Join industry leaders like  The Associated Press and The Washington Post who have built agents that talk to their catalogue of content while protecting intellectual property. 

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment

Resources

Explore more in Advertising, Media, and Entertainment

Media & Publishers

Agencies, Adtech & Martech

Sports

Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Comece sua avaliação gratuita dede 30 dias do Snowflake

  • $400 in free usage to start
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for Advertising, Media & Entertainment

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for advertising, media and entertainment.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Media is a platform designed to simplify data architectures, enable secure data collaboration, and deploy AI solutions for companies in the advertising, media and entertainment sectors. It helps power privacy-enabled advertising and customer service.

Snowflake helps improve audience analytics by breaking down data silos and connecting disparate data points across the enterprise. This allows for the secure, privacy-first collaboration of first, second, and third-party data, leading to higher audience engagement and lifetime value.

Yes, Snowflake has advanced collaboration capabilities that allow you to connect with the broader media and advertising ecosystem. Whether you are connecting 1:1 with a trusted partner, or bringing in third-party data and apps via the Snowflake Marketplace, you can enhance your collaboration capabilities in a privacy-first way.

AI and ML are used frequently for predictive analytics. By analyzing historical data and patterns, AI algorithms can forecast potential content topics, formats and engagement levels. Armed with this foresight, publishers can make informed decisions about content planning and production, optimizing resources and maximizing ROI. By identifying trends and threats, AI-powered predictive analytics help publishers stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry landscape.

Snowflake prioritizes a privacy-first approach in a number of ways, one of which are Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. They enable secure collaboration on sensitive data without needing to move or copy it.

Where Data Does More

