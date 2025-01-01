report
Snowflake Named a Leader in Data Clean Rooms for Marketing and Advertising by IDC MarketScape
Industry Solutions
Break down data silos, overcome complexity and maintain secure data collaboration across the advertising, media and entertainment landscape. Tap into an open, interoperable ecosystem that personalizes audience experiences and maintains data governance and privacy.
Overview
The world’s biggest media, entertainment and advertising companies are simplifying access to their data, enabling secure data collaboration, powering advanced ML and analytics, and deploying agentic AI applications with Snowflake.
Streamline workflows, power business-critical use cases and even uncover new commercial strategies with a single, fully managed platform that’s integrated across data types and clouds.
Seamlessly collaborate with publishers, adtech and martech providers, top data solutions enterprises and more to uncover new audience insights, optimize campaign performance and monetize content more effectively.
Use AI and large language models within Snowflake’s security perimeter, with built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, so you can innovate with confidence.
CUSTOMERS
Advertising, Media, & Entertainment
Unlocking Disney's Magic: AI & Automation in Multimedia Storytelling
Explore the crucial role of AI/ML in media and entertainment, and how Disney uses audience behavior and loyalty across platforms.
Advertising, Media & Entertainment
Merkle Improves Customer Experiences While Providing Data Governance and Security
Merkle, a dentsu company, consolidates sensitive data and collaborates with clients in Snowflake, resulting in a more efficient, trusted data environment that expedites data access and reduces risk.
Advertising, Media, & Entertainment
Luminate Amps Entertainment Analytics with 300% Faster Data Processing and Richer Insights
With Snowflake, Luminate — which powers the iconic Billboard music charts and is the entertainment industry’s trusted data partner — unified its data for innovative product development and data processing.
Advertising, Media, & Entertainment
VideoAmp Saves 90% in Costs and Increases Performance 10x
VideoAmp consolidated its data warehouse in Snowflake to minimize complexity, reduce costs and deliver better products to customers.
Advertising, Media & Entertainment
Yieldmo Produces Advertising Predictions 20x Faster at 25% the Cost with Snowpark Container Services
With Snowflake, Yieldmo has accelerated prediction speeds and saved money while fueling better decisions for engineering, data science, operations and development teams.
Media & Publishers
Agencies, Adtech & Martech
Sports & Entertainment
Optimize revenue by connecting your owned channels, adtech and martech providers and advertisers on Snowflake with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.
With the latest in AI, build a view of your audiences by connecting touchpoints from cross-channel engagements — from in-app streaming to linear to web.
Join industry leaders like The Associated Press and The Washington Post who have built agents that talk to their catalogue of content while protecting intellectual property.
From identity resolution to activation, build, deploy and monetize AI-powered solutions in the AI Data Cloud. Join industry leaders who are transforming marketing with Snowflake.
Offer data sets to Snowflake customers through the Snowflake Marketplace to make data available without costly integrations or pipelines.
Learn how the AI Data Cloud for Sports can improve fan engagement and athlete performance.
Use and analyze structured, semi-structured and unstructured game play data to build a complete view of players and maximize engagement and lifetime value.
Power the latest in advanced analytics for music, live events, social media and audio.
Snowflake for Advertising, Media & Entertainment
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for advertising, media and entertainment.
The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Media is a platform designed to simplify data architectures, enable secure data collaboration, and deploy AI solutions for companies in the advertising, media and entertainment sectors. It helps power privacy-enabled advertising and customer service.
Snowflake helps improve audience analytics by breaking down data silos and connecting disparate data points across the enterprise. This allows for the secure, privacy-first collaboration of first, second, and third-party data, leading to higher audience engagement and lifetime value.
Yes, Snowflake has advanced collaboration capabilities that allow you to connect with the broader media and advertising ecosystem. Whether you are connecting 1:1 with a trusted partner, or bringing in third-party data and apps via the Snowflake Marketplace, you can enhance your collaboration capabilities in a privacy-first way.
AI and ML are used frequently for predictive analytics. By analyzing historical data and patterns, AI algorithms can forecast potential content topics, formats and engagement levels. Armed with this foresight, publishers can make informed decisions about content planning and production, optimizing resources and maximizing ROI. By identifying trends and threats, AI-powered predictive analytics help publishers stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry landscape.
Snowflake prioritizes a privacy-first approach in a number of ways, one of which are Snowflake Data Clean Rooms. They enable secure collaboration on sensitive data without needing to move or copy it.