As an industry built on data, financial services has always been an early adopter of AI technologies. In a recent industry survey, 46% of respondents said AI has improved customer experience, 35% said it has created operational efficiencies, and 20% said it has reduced total cost of ownership. Now, generative AI (gen AI) has supercharged its importance and organizations have begun heavily investing in this technology. IDC estimates that global spending on gen AI will grow from $16 billion in 2023 to $143 billion in 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 73.8%. The financial services industry is expected to be one of the leading adopters, with a projected spending of $24.6 billion in 2027—accounting for 17.2% of the total gen AI market.

While the possibilities of gen AI and large language models (LLMs) are limitless, there are several data challenges and risks financial executives need to be aware of when implementing AI that generates original content. Access to high-quality source data, strong governance controls and robust security are paramount. According to IDC, “Ultimately, gen AI will be widely adopted only if the data, models and applications that use them are trusted by end users and customers.”

Here’s how a robust data strategy can help your financial services organization overcome the barriers and blocks to gain a competitive edge with gen AI.