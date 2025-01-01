In preparing to create this report, Enterprise Strategy Group conducted a comprehensive online survey, which was fielded between Nov. 21, 2024, and Jan. 10, 2025. All respondents represent organizations with 500 or more employees. About 39% of respondents represent organizations with more than 5,000 employees; 47% represent orgs with 1,000–4,999 employees; and 14% come from companies of 500–999 workers.

The intent of this report, and the research that underpins it, is to better understand the experiences enterprise organizations are having with generative AI technologies. As such, the survey sought to find organizations meeting two key characteristics: First, organizations already using gen AI to augment and execute business processes in production. Second, the gen AI tech being used must go beyond consumer-grade “off-the-shelf” solutions — such as subscriptions to ChatGPT — to commercial and open-source models that can be trained and tuned with proprietary data to improve accuracy and relevance.

The process of finding this cohort of early adopters allowed us to observe how broadly gen AI has been adopted by enterprises to date. Of 3,324 respondents, 1,900 (57%) said they are using commercial or open source generative AI solutions.

The 1,900 early adopters who completed the survey were drawn from IT and cybersecurity (52%), software development (13%), data operations (8%), and other lines of business (e.g., marketing, customer support, manufacturing, 27%). To qualify, respondents must have reported both knowledge of and influence over their organization’s AI strategies. A range of seniorities are represented, from C-level executives to senior individual contributors. Additionally, the research includes responses from across the globe, including the United States (45%), Canada (8%), the UK (8%), France (8%), Germany (8%), Australia and New Zealand (8%), Japan (8%), and South Korea (8%).

The margin of error for this sample size is +/- 2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. The totals presented in figures and tables throughout this report may not add up to 100% due to rounding.