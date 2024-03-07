How Financial Services Should Prepare for Generative AI

For some, the constant discourse around the AI paradigm shift seems to be more than just the usual noise. I think it is clear that AI — particularly LLMs — are here to stay. If anything, organizations are going to make it an integral part of every business process. But accompanying this question of how we transition is the more pressing concern of whether we’re even ready for that transition, especially given how nascent generative AI is and how unprimed many data strategies are for this superposition.

An AI model is only as good as the data that you put in. Investing in a strong data infrastructure addresses the preliminary bugs and holes of siloed data and fragmentation. Implementing LLMs on top of a structure already plagued by incompatible data architectures — or perhaps inadequate talent onboarding to even support that implementation — will only create more problems. Not to mention that a lack of robust governance frameworks for privacy compliance and potential AI-created hallucinations will only inflate ethical and security concerns. The smoothness of the transition, therefore, depends on maturity or, as AI research Ashok Goel describes it, “muscle-building.”

The noise of generative AI’s “disruption” is not as loud or as dramatic as many believe. It isn’t a sudden rupturing of the ecosystem or a rapid scramble to immediately transform whole organizations. Instead, generative AI and LLMs will shift business processes for financial services, but slowly and only if organizations first optimize their data strategies and infrastructures.

To learn more about LLMs in financial services and how Snowflake can help, check out the full interview on DCN’s channel.