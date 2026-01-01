The AI Data Cloud is the unified platform and connected ecosystem of organizations building, using and sharing data, apps and AI. The AI Data Cloud enables a wide range of possibilities, from breaking down silos within an organization to collaborating over content with partners and customers, and even integrating external data and applications for fresh insights.

Powering the AI Data Cloud is Snowflake’s single platform. Its unique architecture connects businesses globally, at practically any scale to bring data and workloads together. Together with the Snowflake Marketplace which simplifies the sharing, collaborating and monetizing of thousands of datasets, services and entire data applications — this creates the active and growing AI Data Cloud.