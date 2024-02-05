Top 5 Data + AI Predictions for Financial Services in 2024

Generative AI tops every list of major financial services trends for 2024. And it’s no wonder — this new technology has the potential to revolutionize the industry by augmenting the value of employee work, driving organizational efficiencies, providing personalized customer experiences, and uncovering new insights from vast amounts of data. Its predictive capabilities can help leaders anticipate market trends and make more informed decisions, improving financial outcomes for customers as well as institutions.

Since data is the underpinning of gen AI, understanding the latest data and AI trends and creating a strong data strategy are both key to leveraging the technology for a competitive advantage.

To learn more about how the financial services industry will use AI in 2024, we sat down with our in-house industry and technology experts. Here are just a few of their exciting predictions for the year ahead. For their full insights, read the new report, Financial Services Data + AI Predictions 2024.