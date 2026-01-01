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AI built for your workflows: See what’s new

Snowflake ML

Go from data to predictive insights faster with Snowflake CoCo. Build production-ready ML pipelines using natural language — right where your governed data lives.

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What is Agentic ML?

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Overview

Move models to production faster with agentic ML

Accelerate the model lifecycle with automated ML pipelines from Snowflake CoCo. Drive predictive insights tailored to your business with native context across your data, features, models and notebooks — all on a unified, governed platform.

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Integrate ML workflows on a single platform

Unify workflows across development, inference and ops where your data already lives.

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Scale models out of the box

Distribute ML pipelines across CPUs and GPUs with built-in optimizations that accelerate training, batch and real-time inference — no manual tuning required.

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Generate trusted ML insights

Discover, manage and govern features and models in Snowflake across the entire lifecycle with centralized lineage and role-based access control (RBAC).

snowflake ml diagram as of june 2026

ML Workflow

Go from notebook to production with Snowflake ML

Model Development

Use agentic ML to build scalable models with native context awareness

 

Learn more about agentic ML development
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Feature Management

Develop and manage features in batch and real time for production-grade pipelines

  • Create, manage and serve ML features with continuous, automated refresh on batch or streaming data in under 10 milliseconds using the Snowflake Feature Store, with benchmarks showing 2.5x lower latency and 7x higher queries per second.

  • Promote discoverability, reuse and governance features across training and inference.

  • Easily search for and visually trace features across the pipeline via the integrated Feature Store UI.

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Model Management

Deploy ML models built anywhere for batch and online inference

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Feature overview

Learn more about the integrated features for development
and production in Snowflake ML.

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Try a ML quickstart today in a 30-day trial

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the latest Snowflake ML features
  • Build and deploy a model with CPUs or GPUs
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End-to-end ML

Frequently Asked Questions

Have questions about Snowflake ML? We've got answers. Here are some of the most common questions to help you understand how it works and how you can get started.

Yes, data scientists and ML engineers can build and deploy models with distributed processing in CPUs or GPUs. This is enabled by the underlying Ray-based modern container infrastructure that powers the Snowflake ML platform.

Yes, Snowflake ML handles both online and batch workloads. For real-time needs, our online feature store and online model inference are generally available to power use cases including personalized recommendations, fraud detection, pricing optimization and anomaly detection.

No, you can bring models built anywhere externally to run in production on Snowflake data. During inference, you can take advantage of integrated MLOps features such as ML observability and RBAC governance.

Yes, Snowflake ML is fully compatible with any open source library. Securely access open source repositories via pip and bring in any model from hubs such as Hugging Face.

Snowflake operates on a consumption-based pricing model. Explore the latest credit pricing table.

Yes, you can try any of our ML quickstarts directly from the trial experience.

Where Data Does More

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