To securely bring generative AI to their already governed data, Snowflake customers have access to two foundational components:

Snowflake Cortex: Snowflake Cortex (available in private preview) is an intelligent, fully managed service that offers access to industry-leading AI models, LLMs and vector search functionality to enable organizations to quickly analyze data and build AI applications. For enterprises to quickly build LLM apps that understand their data, Snowflake Cortex gives users access to a growing set of serverless functions that enable inference on industry-leading generative LLMs such as Meta AI’s Llama 2 model, task-specific models to accelerate analytics, and advanced vector search functionality.

The power of Snowflake Cortex is not only limited to developers; Snowflake Cortex is also the underlying service that enables LLM-powered experiences that include a full-fledged user interface. These include Document AI (in private preview), Snowflake Copilot (in private preview) and Universal Search (in private preview).

Snowpark Container Services: This additional Snowpark runtime (available in public preview soon on select AWS regions) enables developers to effortlessly deploy, manage and scale custom containerized workloads and models for tasks such as fine-tuning open-source LLMs using secure Snowflake-managed infrastructure with GPU instances. All within the boundary of their Snowflake account. Learn more and stay in the loop.

With these two components, the power developers have to build LLM apps without moving data outside Snowflake’s governed boundary is limitless.