TruLens ❤️ Snowflake OSS

When Snowflake acquired the TruEra AI Observability platform, we committed to keeping TruLens open source. We're not only keeping that promise; we're emphasizing it. Our goal remains to support LLM app developers in creating trustworthy generative AI applications.

In the weeks since the acquisition, we have already added ecosystem-friendly enhancements including:

Parallelization of groundedness feedback evaluation

Support for LangChain > 0.2x retrievers

Context filtering guardrails

Query optimizations for the TruLens dashboard resulting in 4 to 32x benchmarked speedup

We plan to continue making enhancements and improvements that benefit the community at large, whether on Snowflake or not.

Snowflake is increasingly focusing on open source projects that provide value to the AI ecosystem. In addition to sharing this continued commitment to growing TruLens, we also want to share some of the ways that OSS Snowflake projects can enable TruLens users to build better LLM apps in open source. Snowflake maintains a stable of open source projects that complement TruLens, notably the Streamlit app framework, the Modin library and Arctic foundation models.