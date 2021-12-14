Powered by Snowflake: How Connected Applications Work

The emerging connected application model is capturing the interest of many software companies and developers.. As we explained in part 1 of this blog series, connected applications are SaaS apps that separate code and data such that the app provider maintains the application code while their customers manage the data in their own data platform. Building connected apps on Snowflake has many benefits for both customers and SaaS providers. Customers maintain control of their own data and SaaS providers can better align with Snowflake’s go-to-market strategy.

Let’s take a closer look at how Snowflake connected applications work and how they are built.