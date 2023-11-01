Snowpark Container Services, public preview soon in select AWS regions, makes it easy for developers to deploy, manage and scale containerized workloads – all with Snowflake’s secure and fully managed infrastructure. Developers can run any component of their application – whether ML training, a ReactJS front end, a large language model, or an API – without needing to move data or manage complex container-based infrastructure.

This not only streamlines architecture, but also simplifies operational burden because developers do not need to manage container registries, container management services, compute services, observability tools, security management and network management separately. Snowpark Container Services provides an integrated image registry, elastic compute infrastructure, and RBAC-enabled, fully managed Kubernetes-based clusters with Snowflake’s networking and security controls.

Snowpark Container Services is designed for security, with both cluster and compute pool isolation. Snowflake automatically spins up a private Kubernetes cluster for each account and employs various techniques to isolate individual customer clusters from one another at the network level. Because each compute pool is completely isolated from other compute pools and the traffic has to go through a private control plane in the customer account where it can be monitored, developers can isolate different workloads even within the same account.

Snowpark Container Services also provides secure ingress and egress. Ingress requires users to log in using Snowflake authentication, whether programmatically or through a browser. Egress requires the admin to approve the domains or IPs where the traffic or data is permitted.

Snowflake provides out-of-the-box logging capabilities using the Event Tables (generally available) for logs, as well as interactive logs with tailing options using Snowflake CLI. Developers also have the option to enable the OpenTelemetry agent that scrapes metrics and pushes the data to the tool of their choice.

To streamline the developer experience of pushing images to Snowflake Image Registry, Snowflake has integrated its registry with popular registries like Docker and Elastic Container Registry, enabling users to copy images directly from these registries securely and easily.

The exposure management company Tenable is developing new features with Snowpark Container Services to harness generative AI for preventative security. These new features include the ability for cybersecurity teams to use natural language to query data for faster discovery, analysis and action to reduce risk across evolving attack surfaces. With Snowpark Container Services, Tenable can run their language models within Snowflake’s security and governance boundary, eliminating movement of customer data outside of Snowflake.

Join us at BUILD for a deep dive into Tenable’s use of Snowpark Container Services and to see Snowpark Container Services in action.