Announcing Claude 3.7 Sonnet on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce that as part of our strategic partnership with Anthropic, Snowflake customers will now have access to Claude 3.7 Sonnet in Snowflake Cortex AI.

Anthropic and Snowflake entered a multi-year partnership in November 2024 to help enterprises develop and scale easy, efficient and trusted AI products, starting with the launch of Claude 3.5. We are building on this momentum with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. The model will be available for customers to use within the secure Snowflake perimeter on Snowflake Cortex AI, a fully-managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features.

Reasoning is an integrated capability of Claude 3.7 Sonnet. Claude 3.7 Sonnet offers hybrid reasoning, allowing customers to configure when they want the model to answer quickly and when they want it to think longer before answering. Hybrid reasoning enables enterprises to build applications spanning low-latency use cases to more complex agentic workflows in a unified approach.