From the beginning, Snowflake’s mission has been to empower customers to extract more value from their data. In the era of enterprise AI, this mission extends more than ever to unstructured data, where RAG has become a standard approach to customizing generative chat applications with proprietary data. RAG empowers organizations to create, among many other things, powerful customer service, sales and R&D applications that accurately leverage their proprietary data.

Yet, while retrieval is a fundamental component of any AI application stack, creating a high-quality, high-performance RAG system remains challenging for most enterprises. Consider the components one must manage to successfully deploy RAG at scale: