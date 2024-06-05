Snowflake Cortex AI Continues to Advance Enterprise AI

Generative AI (gen AI) can be transformative for businesses. Enterprises can utilize gen AI to extract more value from their data and build conversational interfaces for customer and employee applications. Adopting AI solutions can enhance overall efficiency. Gen AI enables employees to perform enterprise-grade tasks with greater speed and accuracy, driving productivity and engagement. Additionally, upon implementing robust data security controls and meeting regulatory requirements, businesses can confidently integrate AI while meeting compliance standards. Addressing a lack of in-house AI expertise and simplifying AI processes can make adoption easier. By taking advantage of these opportunities, enterprises can use gen AI to achieve greater success.

That’s where Snowflake comes in. Snowflake Cortex AI is a fully managed service designed to unlock the potential of the technology for everyone within an organization, regardless of their technical expertise. It provides access to industry-leading large language models (LLMs), enabling users to easily build and deploy AI-powered applications. By using Cortex, enterprises can bring AI directly to the governed data to quickly extend access and governance policies to the models.

We recently announced updates to Cortex AI, including the general availability of LLM functions that provide serverless access to foundation and embed models.

To further enable enterprises to make full use of gen AI in a way that is efficient, easy and trusted, we are introducing a new wave of components in Cortex AI, including:

Cortex Analyst (public preview soon): Enable business users to interact with structured data using natural language, allowing them to find answers faster, self-serve insights and save valuable time.

Enable business users to interact with structured data using natural language, allowing them to find answers faster, self-serve insights and save valuable time. Cortex Search (public preview soon): Quickly and securely find information by asking questions within a given set of enterprise documents using the state-of-the-art Arctic embed model.

Quickly and securely find information by asking questions within a given set of enterprise documents using the state-of-the-art Arctic embed model. Cortex Fine-Tuning (public preview): Customize LLMs securely and effortlessly to increase model accuracy and performance for use-case specific tasks using serverless fine-tuning. Fine-tuned models can be managed using Snowflake Model Registry.

Customize LLMs securely and effortlessly to increase model accuracy and performance for use-case specific tasks using serverless fine-tuning. Fine-tuned models can be managed using Snowflake Model Registry. Snowflake AI & ML Studio for LLMs (private preview): Enable users of all technical levels to utilize AI with no-code development. For ML model development, the Studio is in public preview.

Enable users of all technical levels to utilize AI with no-code development. For ML model development, the Studio is in public preview. Snowflake Cortex Guard (generally available soon): Use an LLM-based safeguard to filter and flag harmful content, ensuring model safety and usability.

Other enhancements include adding REST APIs to programmatically integrate Cortex AI functionality in any application of your choice and the support for AI21 labs models (coming soon).

Below are the details for each of these updates.