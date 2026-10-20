Blog/Lucy Zhu
Principal Product Marketing Manager
Lucy Zhu
Lucy is a Principal Product Marketing Manager at Snowflake focused on AI/ML. Before Snowflake, she worked in product marketing for early stage technologies and consulting.
sort
Oct 20, 2026Financial Services
How to Build a Modern Fraud Detection Platform with Online ML
Doris Lee +1
Jun 2, 2026AI & ML
Snowflake for AI: Putting Intelligence Where Work Happens
Baris Gultekin +2
Mar 26, 2026Product and Technology
Automate the Path from Data to Predictive Insights with Agentic ML in Snowflake
Vinay Sridhar +2
Feb 3, 2026Product and Technology
Modernizing the ML Stack: Announcing Agentic, Multimodal and Real-Time Workflows
Pavan Pothukuchi +2
Nov 4, 2025Product and Technology
Snowflake Brings More Intelligent, Governed AI to Enterprises
Lucy Zhu +3
Jun 3, 2025AI & ML
Democratizing Enterprise AI: Snowflake’s New AI Capabilities Further Accelerate and Simplify Data-Driven Innovation
Baris Gultekin +2
Mar 31, 2025Product and Technology
Break Data Silos: Build, Deploy and Serve Models at Scale with Snowflake ML
Vinay Sridhar +3
Nov 11, 2024Product and Technology
Build Enterprise-Grade AI Faster with New Multimodal Support, Enhanced Observability and More
Lucy Zhu +1
Jun 11, 2024Product and Technology
Snowflake ML Now Supports Expanded MLOps Capabilities for Streamlined Management of Features and Models
Sandeep Gupta +3
Previous
1
2
Next