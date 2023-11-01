Use AI in Seconds with Snowflake Cortex

With Snowflake Cortex, Snowflake users now have access to a set of serverless functions that easily accelerate everyday analytics and AI app development. With just a single line of SQL or Python, analysts can instantly access specialized ML and LLM models tuned for specific tasks. They can also leverage more general purpose models for prompt engineering and in-context learning. Since these are fully hosted and managed by Snowflake Cortex, users always have access to them without the need to bring up and manage expensive GPU infrastructure. They can also use and leverage Snowflake’s unified governance framework to seamlessly secure and manage access to their data. These functions include the ones listed below.

Cost-effective LLM-based models that are great for working with unstructured data:

Answer Extraction (in private preview): Extract information from your unstructured data.

Extract information from your unstructured data. Sentiment Detection (in private preview): Detect sentiment of text across your table.

Detect sentiment of text across your table. Text Summarization (in private preview): Summarize long documents for faster consumption.

Summarize long documents for faster consumption. Translation (in private preview): Translate text at scale.

ML-based models:

Forecasting (generally available soon): Train on historical time series data and forecast that time series into the future with automated handling of seasonality, scaling and more.

Train on historical time series data and forecast that time series into the future with automated handling of seasonality, scaling and more. Anomaly Detection (generally available soon): Identify outliers in your time series data for data pipeline monitoring and more.

Identify outliers in your time series data for data pipeline monitoring and more. Contribution Explorer (in public preview): Quickly identify dimensions contributing to the change of a given metric across two different user-defined time intervals.

Quickly identify dimensions contributing to the change of a given metric across two different user-defined time intervals. Classification (in private preview soon): Categorize data into predefined classes or labels to better make recommendations based on patterns in the data.

State-of-the-art models that can be used for more general purpose use cases:

Complete (in private preview): For given a prompt, the function returns a text completion response using cutting-edge, open-source LLMs such as Llama 2. See demo here.

For given a prompt, the function returns a text completion response using cutting-edge, open-source LLMs such as Llama 2. See demo here. Text2SQL (in private preview soon): SQL is generated from natural language using the same Snowflake LLM that powers the Snowflake Copilot experience to help customers build their own applications.

This out-of-the-box functionality can be used for analysis, as well as part of app development in Snowflake. For example, these functions can be incorporated into a chatbot using Streamlit with just a few lines of code. This means anyone who knows Python can securely build powerful LLM apps in minutes or hours, not days or weeks.