Because human-machine interaction using natural language is now possible with large language models (LLMs), more data teams and developers can bring AI to their daily workflows. To do this efficiently and securely, teams must decide how they want to combine the knowledge of pre-trained LLMs with their organization’s private enterprise data in order to deal with the hallucinations (that is, incorrect responses) that LLMs can generate due to the fact that they’ve only been trained on data available up to a certain date.

To reduce these AI hallucinations, LLMs can be combined with private data sets via processes that either don’t require LLM customization (such as prompt engineering or retrieval augmented generation) or that do require customization (like fine-tuning or retraining). To decide where to start, it is important to make trade-offs between the resources and time it takes to customize AI models and the required timelines to show ROI on generative AI investments.

While every organization should keep both options on the table, to quickly deliver value, the key is to identify and deploy use cases that can deliver value using prompt engineering and retrieval augmented generation (RAG), as these can be fast and cost-effective approaches to get value from enterprise data with LLMs.

To empower organizations to deliver fast wins with generative AI while keeping data secure when using LLMs, we are excited to announce Snowflake Cortex LLM functions are now available in public preview for select AWS and Azure regions. With Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service that runs on NVIDIA GPU-accelerated compute, there is no need to set up integrations, manage infrastructure or move data outside of the Snowflake governance boundary to use the power of industry-leading LLMs from Mistral AI, Meta and more.

So how does Snowflake Cortex make AI easy, whether you are doing prompt engineering or RAG? Let’s dive into the details and check out some code along the way.